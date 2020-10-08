Corn maze fun in Madison County

"We went to a two-acre maze and it was just, for a a two year old it was fine but even for a five year old they were bored," Whitener said. "Then we did an 18-acre one, and even me who was die hard, 45 minutes in we were only half way through and thank God they had an out."

Whitener said after those two experiences she came out saying, "two is too small and 18 was too big." Ultimately she landed somewhere between five and 10 acres and plotted out their six-acre maze.

"We added a short cut because there are some people, even a 30 minute walk is too much for a two year-old," Whitener said. "So I still wanted the little bitty kids to have stuff to do and have fun. Could you imagine taking a two year old through the whole thing?"

Whitener said with the short exit as an option it kept the corn maze fun for all ages and abilities.

"We can do 10 minutes and have done the corn maze or you can do the whole thing and it is more fun," Whitener said. "That way it was like OK alright we have the toddlers and we can be done and just get out."

Whitener said the full maze should take 30 minutes or less to walk through.