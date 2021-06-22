Cornhole tournament to benefit Shop With a Cop

Tickets for the raffle prizes will be on sale for $5 per ticket or five tickets for $20.

There will be a 50/50 drawing and silent auction.

St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies Amy Brenneke and Tammy Romine have been collecting items for the silent auction. Auction item donations are still being sought. To sponsor a hole for $50 or make a donation for the silent auction, contact Brenneke at 573-760-3217.

"If people don't play cornhole but want to come up and donate, they can come up and take a look at the silent auction stuff," said Adams. "They don't have to be present to win any of the silent auction or raffle items."

In addition to competing in regular games, players can take part in an Airmail Challenge. The Airmail Challenge is played with an airmail box, which is a 12-by-12-inch board with a six-inch hole in the middle. Players toss from normal throwing distances and win a cash prize determined by the amount of money collected in the pot.