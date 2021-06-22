Cornhole tournament to benefit Shop With a Cop

Calling all cornholers! A cornhole tournament is set to take place at Hub's Pub and Grill in Bonne Terre on Saturday.
Proceeds from the cornament will benefit the St. Francois County Shop With a Cop Program, which helps hundreds of local children purchase Christmas gifts each year.
The event will begin Saturday at noon with sign-up and practice, and the tournament starts at 1 p.m. The first tournament will be "Bring in Your Own Partner." The entry fee is $40 per team.
The first, second, and third-place tournament winners will receive a plaque and a brand new set of bags.
Organizers will also hold a raffle for a set of custom cornhole boards provided by anonymous donations. The winner of the custom boards will be able to choose the artwork to be placed on the board faces.
The second-place raffle prize includes a Magellan cooler, four insulated cups, beach towels, and a $25 gift certificate to R B's Western Package in Bonne Terre. Marler's Towing donated the prize package valued at around $270.
The third-place prize is a fireworks package, courtesy of Marty Umfleet, valued at $150.
Organizer Jason Adams of Big River Baggers said he had received more than 20 sets of bags from the cornhole world's generous bag makers to raffle off as well.
Tickets for the raffle prizes will be on sale for $5 per ticket or five tickets for $20.
There will be a 50/50 drawing and silent auction.
St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies Amy Brenneke and Tammy Romine have been collecting items for the silent auction. Auction item donations are still being sought. To sponsor a hole for $50 or make a donation for the silent auction, contact Brenneke at 573-760-3217.
"If people don't play cornhole but want to come up and donate, they can come up and take a look at the silent auction stuff," said Adams. "They don't have to be present to win any of the silent auction or raffle items."
In addition to competing in regular games, players can take part in an Airmail Challenge. The Airmail Challenge is played with an airmail box, which is a 12-by-12-inch board with a six-inch hole in the middle. Players toss from normal throwing distances and win a cash prize determined by the amount of money collected in the pot.
Adams said, depending on how big the pot gets, the Airmail Challenge is a great way to earn some decent prize money, though many people generally choose to donate some or all of the money back to the fundraiser. He said however much money is left after payouts to the winners goes straight to the Shop With a Cop program. The entry fee for the Airmail Challenge is $5 per person or five for $20.
After the main tournament, additional blind draw tournaments are planned for a 50% payout.
Before the main tournament begins, players can try their luck in a "Last Man Standing" competition.
Players in the Last Man Standing game will start with four bags. If they make at least one bag in the hole, they will move on to the second round. In the second round, the player will have three bags and need to make at least one in the hole. The game proceeds with a bag being subtracted over the four rounds until one player is left standing.
Entry into the Last Man Standing competition is $5 per person.
Ahead of the tournament, Adams said he is still seeking event sponsors. Any business looking to sponsor the event can pay $50 for a 16-by-16-inch sign that will display their business or organization during the event.
For more information about the tournament and events or to sponsor the fundraiser, contact Jason B. Adams by phone or through text at 573-218-2484. Information is also available on the tournament's Facebook event page: Cornhole For St. Francois County Shop With A Cop.
While enjoying the games, raffles, and auction, event-goers can purchase Cardinals baseball tickets.
Krista Sedgwick is currently selling Cardinal tickets for a promotional game on Sept. 11. The tickets are $30 each and will be available at Saturday's tournament. Those who can't make it out to the tournament but would like to purchase tickets can call or text Sedgwick at 573-330-7031.
A golf tournament fundraiser will be held July 9 at Terre Du Lac. For more information, call Lora Henson at the jail at 573-431-2777.
