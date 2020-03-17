Coronavirus and cancellations (we will be adding onto it)

The St. Francois County Relay for Life kickoff event set for Thursday has been postponed.

The St. Francois County Community Partnership Health Expo set for April 25 has been cancelled.

The Spring Fling Vendor Blender at the Farmington Civic Center planned for March 21 is now cancelled.

The 53rd Annual Missouri Whitewater Championships this weekend are now cancelled.

The Laugh Your Way to a Better Marriage Conference this month is postponed until a later date.

The Valve Cover Races have been postponed.

Continuing Education classes that were offered through MAC this spring and were scheduled to meet on campus have been cancelled. The classes that were already scheduled to take place online will still take place, MAC director of communications Danielle Basler said.

The Science Fair at MAC for local schools on April 5 has been cancelled.

A free Hazard Lab that was scheduled for April 28-29 to identify common workplace hazards, learn specific safety standards and discuss corrective actions will not take place.