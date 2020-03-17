Coronavirus: Cancellations and Closures

All Missouri State Park events and programs are now cancelled including the Easter Egg Hunts at St. Francois and Johnson's Shut-Ins State Parks.

Closures:

Beginning Tuesday, the Farmington OAKS Senior Center will be closed to the public and Director Mona Yates said no meals will be served at the center. Homebound clients will still receive meals. For those who normally come to the center or are in need of meals, frozen meals are available. Call 573-756-1376.

Beginning Wednesday, the Farmington Public Library will be closed through April 6. All library programs are canceled effective immediately. All meeting room reservations from March 18 through April 6 are canceled, and effective immediately, donations will not be accepted. Patrons of the library will not be charged fines from March 18 through April 6 and patrons can still call the library at 573-756-5779 to renew books. He added that the library staff is working on a curbside service option for patrons who want to reserve materials for pickup. Details are forthcoming.

The Farmington Civic Center will be closed to patrons from Tuesday through April 6. The remainder of the FUTSAL league has been canceled. Parents will be contacted to arrange pick up of medals and trophies. Other events are cancelled during this time.