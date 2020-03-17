Coronavirus: Cancellations and Closures

Here are some of the event cancellations in the area:
The St. Francois County Relay for Life kickoff event set for Thursday has been postponed.
The St. Francois County Community Partnership Health Expo set for April 25 has been cancelled.
The Spring Fling Vendor Blender at the Farmington Civic Center planned for March 21 is now cancelled.
The 53rd Annual Missouri Whitewater Championships this weekend are now cancelled.
The Laugh Your Way to a Better Marriage Conference this month is postponed until a later date.
The Valve Cover Races have been postponed.
Continuing Education classes that were offered through MAC this spring and were scheduled to meet on campus have been cancelled. The classes that were already scheduled to take place online will still take place, MAC director of communications Danielle Basler said.
The Science Fair at MAC for local schools on April 5 has been cancelled.
A free Hazard Lab that was scheduled for April 28-29 to identify common workplace hazards, learn specific safety standards and discuss corrective actions will not take place.
Two Mineral Area Council of the Arts events have been cancelled. The performance by the St. Louis Irish Arts on April 4 at Central High School and the K-12 Art Fair scheduled in May will not take place.
All Missouri State Park events and programs are now cancelled including the Easter Egg Hunts at St. Francois and Johnson's Shut-Ins State Parks.
Closures:
Beginning Tuesday, the Farmington OAKS Senior Center will be closed to the public and Director Mona Yates said no meals will be served at the center. Homebound clients will still receive meals. For those who normally come to the center or are in need of meals, frozen meals are available. Call 573-756-1376.
Beginning Wednesday, the Farmington Public Library will be closed through April 6. All library programs are canceled effective immediately. All meeting room reservations from March 18 through April 6 are canceled, and effective immediately, donations will not be accepted. Patrons of the library will not be charged fines from March 18 through April 6 and patrons can still call the library at 573-756-5779 to renew books. He added that the library staff is working on a curbside service option for patrons who want to reserve materials for pickup. Details are forthcoming.
The Farmington Civic Center will be closed to patrons from Tuesday through April 6. The remainder of the FUTSAL league has been canceled. Parents will be contacted to arrange pick up of medals and trophies. Other events are cancelled during this time.
The Ozark Regional Library in Fredericktown will close Tuesday evening.
Park Hills Public Library posted that their library will remain open but programs have been cancelled. Desloge Public Library will be closed starting Tuesday.
Bonne Terre Memorial Library is closed until April 6.
The Park Hills Senior Center dining room will be closed beginning Wednesday. They will still offer curbside service to seniors who normally come inside.
Bismarck Senior Center will be closing Thursday until April 6. All homebound will receive frozen meals as will any congregate members who request them. Call 573-631-7589 for information about meals.
Bonne Terre Senior Center dining is closed until April 6. If you normally dine in and now need meals delivered, call 573-358-3726.
Leadwood City Hall is closed to the public but people can call and make an appointment if they need to talk to someone with the city.
Dollar General announced late Monday that beginning on Tuesday, they were going to strongly encourage that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are most vulnerable to the disease.