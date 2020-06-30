CORRECTED: Plenty of summer fun planned at the civic center

Aug. 9

Cardboard Boat Regatta 2020

Participants must register before noon on Aug. 9 and pay $10 per boat to take part in this competition from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the water park. Participants build their own cardboard boats and test their engineering skills against the rapids of the lazy river. Boats must hold two people and will race against other boats for a chance at awards for the fastest and most creative boats.

Aug. 29

Watch Me Tri Kids Triathlon

Toddlers aged 3-9 are encouraged to participate – along with their parents – in their first triathlon. The kids will run, bike an slide into the finish at this event. All participants receive a medal at the finish line. This event begins at 9 a.m.

Aug. 30

Archery Tournament