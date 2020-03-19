The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce officially unveiled their plans Thursday for the 2020 Country Days Celebration to be held June 5-7.
Due to the virus outbreak, the press conference was held from the Chamber of Commerce office online as a Facebook Live Event. Chamber Ambassador Mark Toti, Executive Director Candy Hente and Director of Events Cassie Thomas hosted the video explaining the program of events.
Thomas displayed the logo and announced the theme for this year.
“I’m really excited about the Country Days theme this year,” she said. “It’s Country Days Carnival Nights.”
Hente announced the Mike and Jessie Williams will serve as Mr. and Mrs. Country Days for this year.
Thomas then announced that Hope 4 Autism with Luann Honerkamp and Jessica Harmon will serve as parade marshals for Country Days.
Toti explained the details of the talent show.
“We’ll have the opening round on Friday, and the finals on Saturday,” he said. “We have great cash prizes, $200 for first place, $100 for second and $50 for third place. We will take 25 entries for this year’s talent show, 15 adult, 10 youth. We will take duets as well.”
Route 67 will serve as the backup band for the talent show.
According to Thomas, the Country Days Midway will be open again. There will be rides, games, arts and crafts vendors and carnival food for everyone to enjoy.
Friday night on the mainstage will be GTO.
Saturday night on the mainstage will start with Route 67 followed by Ryan Daniel as the opening act. The headline act will be the Grammy-nominated and multi-award winning Restless Heart.
Hente stated that Faith and Family Sunday will return. It will be armband day where kids can buy the armband and ride as many rides as they wish. The events consist of Church in the Park in the morning followed by the Faith Games where church groups compete for a travelling trophy.
Sunday afternoon will be Contemporary Gospel Music with the Celebrate Recovery Band and Jordan Voss and Devin Meyers.
Throughout the three days there will be various events including the parade, Little Miss and Master, the miniature train display, and the coloring contest.
For more information and to obtain the entry forms for the competitions go to www.farmingtoncountrydays.com
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com