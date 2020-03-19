Country Days! Carnival Nights!

According to Thomas, the Country Days Midway will be open again. There will be rides, games, arts and crafts vendors and carnival food for everyone to enjoy.

Friday night on the mainstage will be GTO.

Saturday night on the mainstage will start with Route 67 followed by Ryan Daniel as the opening act. The headline act will be the Grammy-nominated and multi-award winning Restless Heart.

Hente stated that Faith and Family Sunday will return. It will be armband day where kids can buy the armband and ride as many rides as they wish. The events consist of Church in the Park in the morning followed by the Faith Games where church groups compete for a travelling trophy.

Sunday afternoon will be Contemporary Gospel Music with the Celebrate Recovery Band and Jordan Voss and Devin Meyers.

Throughout the three days there will be various events including the parade, Little Miss and Master, the miniature train display, and the coloring contest.

For more information and to obtain the entry forms for the competitions go to www.farmingtoncountrydays.com

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

