Country Days is returning

After canceling last year’s Country Days because of health concerns centered around the COVID-19 pandemic, the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that the long-time and popular weekend event will be returning to the city’s downtown area June 4-6 with a few changes from previous years.

Cassie Thomas, the chamber’s director of events, announced the return of Country Days during a brief overview of this year’s events that was streamed live on Facebook.

Thomas noted that this year’s theme will be the same one intended for 2020’s canceled event — “Country Days – Carnival Nights,” along with the addition of “Re-Boot 2021.”

“Because we didn’t get to use it last year, we thought it was so great, we had to reboot it,” she said. “We hope that you can decorate your float for our parade with the ‘Country Days – Carnival Nights’ theme. It’s the largest parade in the county, by the way — so, we hope that everyone comes out and attends."

According to Thomas, the Country Days Midway, sponsored by Ozarks Federal, will be returning this year as well.