Country Days Parade lives up to carnival theme

There wasn’t a cloud in the sky, and the night was seasonably warm, but possibly not as warm as the enthusiasm felt by the crowd that came out to watch Friday night’s SERVPRO Country Days Parade.

This year’s theme is Country Days – Carnival Night Re-Boot 2021 and it was obvious that everyone was ready to celebrate after a year of social distancing due to the pandemic. Young and old began gathering early along Liberty Street to watch the floats, bands, horses, classic cars and a variety of other entries follow the parade route from Long Park to Farmington High School.

Usually held on the Saturday morning of Country Days, this year the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, in consultation with the Farmington Police Department, decided to move it to Friday evening and from Columbia Street to Liberty Street.

Candy Hente, chamber executive director, was pleased with how the first day of Country Days had gone and was especially delighted with the Friday night crowd.