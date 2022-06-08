 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Country Days Photo Contest winners announced

  • 0

The winner of the Second Annual Farmington Country Days Photo Contest sponsored by the Daily Journal/Farmington Press is Caitlin Carrow.

Carrow's photo received 89 likes/loves on social media. The prize for Best Picture is a specially-framed 8x10 copy of the winning photo and a $100 Visa gift card, which she will receive later this week.

kaitlin thompson.jpg

Kaitlin Thompson's photo of an adorable little girl takes second place in the Farmington Country Days Photo Contest.

The second place winner is Kaitlin Thompson with 50 votes. The third place winner is Nate Michael with 40 votes. 

Amateur photographers ages 16 years and older were invited to submit photos the took of the weekend’s festivities on the Farmington Country Days Facebook page, using the hashtag #countrydays2022 on every photo they post.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kristen Stewart working on 'super gay' ghost-hunting series

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News