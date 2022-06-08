Country Days Photo Contest winners announced

The winner of the Second Annual Farmington Country Days Photo Contest sponsored by the Daily Journal/Farmington Press is Caitlin Carrow.

Carrow's photo received 89 likes/loves on social media. The prize for Best Picture is a specially-framed 8x10 copy of the winning photo and a $100 Visa gift card, which she will receive later this week.

The second place winner is Kaitlin Thompson with 50 votes. The third place winner is Nate Michael with 40 votes.

Amateur photographers ages 16 years and older were invited to submit photos the took of the weekend’s festivities on the Farmington Country Days Facebook page, using the hashtag #countrydays2022 on every photo they post.

