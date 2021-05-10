Country Days Re-Boot 2021 only weeks away

"Those evenings the festival will close at 10 o'clock. Sunday will strictly be the carnival rides, 'all you can ride' wrist bracelet day and carnival food. There will be no other activities taking place on Sunday."

Weekend musical entertainment will include the popular local group GTO (Good Time Oldies) that will be performing on the main stage from 7-10 p.m. Friday; and on Saturday, the Johnathan Braddy Band from 5-7 p.m. and Hunter Hathcoat from 8-10 p.m.

One of the biggest schedule changes to this year's Country Days is the moving of the annual parade from Saturday morning to Friday evening.

"The SERVPRO Country Days Parade will start at 6 o'clock and will go one way up Liberty Street," Hente said. "It will not circle around on Columbia Street on the normal route because that will all be setup with the stage and the vendors. Our hope is that people will be lined up and down Liberty Street, and then afterwards will come over the festival and enjoy some food and music, and arts and crafts.

