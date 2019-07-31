For 146 years, the St. Francois County Fair has been taking place toward the end of each summer.
As is tradition, the fair kicked off with the County Fair Queen Pageant Monday evening.
There were three contestants this year competing for the crown.
Hailey Gravatt, 16, of Park Hills, was crowned this year’s fair queen. The daughter of Renee Gravatt and William Naucke, she is a student at Central High School. Gravatt was the 2018 fair princess and enjoys participating in 4-H and volleyball. After high school, Gravatt plans to attend Mineral Area College’s nursing program.
“I’m so proud. It’s unbelievable,” said Gravatt. “I’m actually in shock. I’m so proud of the other girls and they did a great job as well.”
The first runner-up was Carley “Bella” Randolph, 16, of Arcadia. The daughter of Max and Kim Randolph, she is a student at Arcadia Valley High School. Randolph is the vice president of St. Francois County 4-H Council. She has won multiple art contests and livestock-related awards.
After high school, Randolph plans to become a medical examiner and hopes to attend Washington University School of Medicine.
“I really enjoyed competing with these girls. They’re really sweet,” said Randolph. “We got to know each other really well. We went to a Mexican restaurant and I had a great time. I would totally run again next year.”
Savanna Weston, 21, of Bonne Terre, was the pageant's second runner-up. The daughter of James and DaVonna Weston, she graduated from Central High School and is currently attending Central Methodist University working toward a degree in secondary education.
“I definitely encourage others to try out next year,” said Weston. “I think it brings a big crowd and encourages people to get involved with the fair and 4-H, FFA, agriculture, and things like that.”
The three pageant contestants had the chance to show the judges what makes them outstanding among the others in talent portions, and question and answer sessions with the judges.
Weston was the first contestant to take the stage and performed a poetry reading.
Next, Gravatt took the stage. Having been a former lifeguard, she was trained in CPR. She decided to put on a demonstration of how the life-saving technique is performed using a young volunteer who began dancing and then feigned going into cardiac arrest.
Randolph was the third contestant to take the stage in the talent competition and she painted a portrait in front of the spectators. She brought canvas and paints onto the stage and within minutes created a painting of a woman.
The judges asked questions throughout the pageant and were making markings on scorecards which were eventually turned over to the chairperson of the Fair Queen Committee Natalie Long, and a winner was chosen.
“I’m so glad that we had the turnout that we did and we would love to see more next year,” said Long. “So get a hold of us and run next year because it is a great opportunity for young women especially in agriculture.”
The county fair really kicked off Tuesday with the arrival and weigh-in of various livestock including sheep, steers, poultry, rabbits, and swine.
Young Eli McFarland brought his pig to the fair Tuesday for judging. McFarland was at the fair with his father, Kieth, and they said this was their first year bringing an animal to the event.
“He’s a crossbreed between a Yorkshire and a Berkshire,” McFarland said of his pig. “He weighs 325 pounds and I’ve had him since he was a couple of weeks old.”
McFarland went on to say that he named his pig “Duke” after his favorite G.I. Joe character.
Junior swine and sheep judging took place at 5:30 p.m. on the fair’s second night.
On Wednesday, judging of poultry and rabbits will take place at 10 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m., junior beef and goats will be judged. Events will continue after judging with Bingo beginning at 6:30 p.m. The night will be capped off with barrel races beginning at 7:30 p.m.
