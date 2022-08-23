Couples Clash: Couples compete in fun showdown

Four couples, three elimination rounds, one belt.

Eight area residents will battle it out to determine the best couple in the ultimate showdown.

The special event Couples Clash at the Blue Ashlar takes place Thursday from 7-9 p.m. at All Occasions Hall located at 316 West Main Street in Park Hills.

A portion of the proceeds from this event go to Shayley’s Angels, a non-profit organization which promotes suicide prevention and awareness.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Eventbrite (search Couples Clash).

Four local couples compete in a head-to-head contest in three rounds to determine the winning couple. In Rounds 1 and 2, the couples answer Newlywed Game-style questions to earn points toward elimination rounds and discover which spouse is the better half.

For Round 3, the couples compete in a Minute to Win It-style contest in a race to earn points to avoid final elimination.

In Round 4, the final two couples face off to see who will be named Couples Clash Champions and take the championship belt and bragging rights.

The Couples Clash event is a creative collaboration between husband-and-wife team Kyle and Tiffany Wright. They own the local Park Hills business Copper Fox Contrived.

When the couple’s friend Jason Teasley purchased All Occasions Hall in Park Hills, he told the Wrights how he wanted to do some events to help rebrand the hall into more than a wedding venue.

“We’ve had this idea for a game show for a long time,” said Tiffany, “so we knew we had the perfect idea to pitch to Jason. What better way to draw attention to a newly-renovated, newly-rebranded space than to make everyone’s favorite local couples make fools of themselves in the name of charity?”

Tiffany said all four couples immediately agreed to participate in this fun event.

“When I called each couple and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got this idea,’ they said yes before they even knew what they were getting themselves into,” she said. “All of them are real team players!”

The couples who are participating include the Inmans (Abby and Andy), who have been married for 22 years and have two children; the Hulseys (Ashton and Chris), married for eight years with three kids; the Colemans (Tammi and Alan), married for 10 years with six kids; and the Abels (Julie and Tom), who have been married for 13 years and have two children.

“We have such a fun night planned and we cannot wait for Aug. 25,” said Tiffany.

She’ll host Thursday’s competition and provide plenty of fun and laughter throughout the evening.

Platinum-level sponsors for this event include Copper Fox Contrived, Main Street Grow Supply, Andy’s Garage and Curtis Glass Center. Gold-level sponsors are Leadbelt Save A Lot stores, and Fired food truck is the silver-level sponsor.

Shayley’s Angels will sell concessions during the event and keep all proceeds for the organization.