COVID cancels Chautauqua again

“Country Days is kind of a different event, it’s all outside and the organizers and people who attend it will have more options to make it as safe an event as they want,” he said. “They’re completely outside and have the ability to spread out, for one thing. We don’t have the same characteristics with Chautauqua, so this seemed to be the responsible decision for us.”

Letters have been sent out to faithful sponsors, Williams said, and the feedback he’s gotten is, they largely understand.

“We’re in unusual circumstances, but everyone’s dealt with the pandemic for a year now, so it probably wasn’t a complete surprise,” he said. “We have a ways to go before we’re all OK.”

Looking ahead to 2022, with plans traditionally starting in October, Williams said he has no idea what the theme might be, but is sure eventually, some Chautauqua somewhere will have a theme of “COVID-19,” given the historic nature of the worldwide epidemic.

He emphasized that Chautauqua might be down this year, but it’s not out in the future.

“Be sure to assure readers, we’re not bowing out or giving up, or folding the tent, so to speak,” he said. “We’re just putting it off another year while more progress is made with the pandemic, and we're looking forward to bringing it back July 14-16, 2022.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

