'COVID Cruise' set for Saturday in downtown Park Hills

Cruisin’ for a Cause has had two successful years with hundreds of people coming to Main Street in Downtown Park Hills to enjoy a past tradition of cruising up and down the street while also supporting local senior citizens.

This year, event organizers have had to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic with social distancing guidelines and other precautions, and decided to have a COVID Cruise with safety in mind.

Just like Cruisin’ for a Cause, the COVID Cruise benefits the Park Hills Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program which provides food for hundreds of senior citizens in the area.

Park Hills Senior Center Director Holly Buxton said that this year, the senior center will not be able to hold a lot of their normal fundraising events like Black Friday Bingo.

She said the COVID Cruise will be one of the only fundraisers that they can do safely and she hopes people will take advantage of the chance to get out of the house for a fun evening.

“You know we're hoping that we just have a great turnout,” said Buxton. “You know, we had to come up with the COVID Cruise because of social distancing and everything; we still need funding to help us out.