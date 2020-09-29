'COVID Cruise' set for Saturday in downtown Park Hills

Cruisin’ for a Cause has had two successful years with hundreds of people coming to Main Street in Downtown Park Hills to enjoy a past tradition of cruising up and down the street while also supporting local senior citizens.
This year, event organizers have had to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic with social distancing guidelines and other precautions, and decided to have a COVID Cruise with safety in mind.
Just like Cruisin’ for a Cause, the COVID Cruise benefits the Park Hills Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program which provides food for hundreds of senior citizens in the area.
Park Hills Senior Center Director Holly Buxton said that this year, the senior center will not be able to hold a lot of their normal fundraising events like Black Friday Bingo.
She said the COVID Cruise will be one of the only fundraisers that they can do safely and she hopes people will take advantage of the chance to get out of the house for a fun evening.
“You know we're hoping that we just have a great turnout,” said Buxton. “You know, we had to come up with the COVID Cruise because of social distancing and everything; we still need funding to help us out.
“Actually, we've grown in people over the last couple of months,” she said in reference to the number of seniors on the meal routes. “So, we're still needing extra funding for the extra meals and, might as well face it right now, fundraising as we know it has drastically changed.”
Buxton explained that event volunteers will be dressed in orange shirts and some will be collecting donations in buckets at the street corners along the cruise route. She said donations can also be sent to the Park Hills Senior Center located at 224 W. Main St.
Cruising will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday and continue until 9 p.m.
There will be at least nine food trucks serving up different types of festival fare beginning at 4 p.m.
The food vendors will be located in the Municipal Parking Lot off Main Street near the cruising route, and carhops will be on-site to take and serve food orders.
Event patrons will be able to enjoy a wide range of sweet and salty dishes from food vendors including, The Lunch Lady, Grandma’s Sugar Shack, Casey’s Cookin', Sugar Chic, Daddy O’s Cheesesteaks, Nana & Papas Old Fashioned Kettle Corn, Concessionaire Extraordinaire, Sweet Alamode, and Barn Door Eatery.
Buxton highly recommended food items from all the vendors and noted that the senior center would benefit from a portion of the evening’s food sales.
“At the end of the evening, they're going to make us a love donation,” said Buxton. “And that's why we're really encouraging people to come have your dinner, your snacks [at the cruise].
“We want everyone to really visit the food trucks because [the senior center] will be making some kind of money from them,” she added. “Plus, they have wonderful food.”
Along with the delicious food and cruising, some contests will also take place Saturday.
There will be judging for the “Best Dressed Vehicle,” with three contest categories: Coolest Vehicle, Best Classic, and Most Elaborate. Trophies will be awarded to the winners of each category.
Organizer Samantha Vaughn mentioned that with Central High School’s Homecoming taking place the day before the COVID Cruise, they hope to see many vehicles Saturday still decorated from the homecoming parade. She said she also believed the decoration contest would be a great opportunity for businesses to participate and promote their organizations during the event.
The decoration contest is free to enter. Vaughn said they just ask that participants provide a name and contact information so organizers can notify the contest winners.
This year’s cruise will not feature as many contests as last year’s, but Vaughn was able to organize a Little Miss and Mr. Cruisin’ contest with at least 10 registered candidates. Voting change-buckets have been placed at businesses around town as well as at Park Hills City Hall and the senior center. The voting will continue until Friday.
As the family-oriented fundraiser kicks-off, there will be a treat station set up where the first 50 children visiting will receive treat bags.
Event-goers can remember the night by having their picture taken, while in their ride, in front of the COVID Cruise banner free of charge.
“We'll have a drive-thru photo op,” Vaughn explained. “We'll have our banner set up where the cars can kind of just pull behind, get a picture snapped, and then pull on through.
“We'll have a donation bucket there as well,” she said. “We’re going to block off some parking spaces where they can just kind of pull in and then pull back into the cruising.”
The drive-thru photo area will be located near the contest judges’ area by the grassy community area next to Hulsey Properties, across from the Municipal Parking Lot.
The photos will be taken by Vickie Hurt from Muffin Photography.
Hurt will upload the evening’s photos to Facebook so cruisers can find and download their photos directly. Vaughn said for those who do not use Facebook, organizers will get the photos to them by other means.
Vaughn said Hurt is donating her photography services for free to help support the cause.
Cruisers can also remember the night by picking up COVID Cruise T-shirts that will be on sale for $20 each.
Event-goers can purchase shirts and other items as they cruise, without having to get out of their vehicles as Buxton explained.
“We’re trying to make this curbside as much as possible,” she said. “Our T-shirt sales and the popcorn will be down in front of our [senior center] building here, and you know we've got actually an area where they can just pull through and say, ‘I want three T-shirts,’ and we can run it to their car; They don't even have to get out.
“So you know we're trying to keep everyone as safe as possible,” said Buxton. “That's kind of our main goal is to try to get this taken care of as safe as we can.”
Buxton and Vaughn explained that there will not be a designated section for cruisers to do tire burn-outs like there was at last year’s event.
The organizers said they decided not to have the burn-out section because of the gathering it would cause along the sidewalks, preventing social distancing.
Buxton said they plan to bring the burn-out section back when they hold the larger Cruisin’ for a Cause event next year, possibly as early as springtime.
Vaughn said they want people to come and just enjoy the cruising this year. Buxton added that a bright surprise is in the works for when cruising comes to end at 9 p.m.
The COVID Cruise is sponsored by Griffin Automotive, Hassell Ivy League Daycare, Harris and Harris Attorneys at Law, and Andy’s Garage.
To register for Saturday’s contests, call the Park Hills Senior Center at 573-431-4974, or send a message to the event's Facebook page: “Cruisin’ for a Cause.”
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
