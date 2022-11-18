Craft fair, small business expo set for Saturday

Staff and students are hosting the first-ever craft fair and small business expo Saturday at West County Middle School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is a fundraiser for the middle school’s student activities fund. This money is used for any incentives, trips and activities for middle school students. From purchasing refreshments to taking students on end-of-the-year field trips, these funds pay for a variety of things for the kids.

Lisa Puller, one of the organizers of this event, said the staff have worked hard to plan this event.

“We’re excited to showcase our community’s talented crafters and small businesses,” she said. “Don’t miss this great opportunity to support them and our middle school students. It’s also the perfect place to buy Christmas gifts for your family.”

The list of events for the day includes more than 35 crafts and small business vendors who will sell everything from high-quality home-baked desserts to paintings and so much more; silent auction with more than 25 items; and carnival games with prizes.

In addition to a variety of desserts and treats by vendors, donuts will be sold for breakfast. Lunch may be purchased for $5 and includes a cookie and drink and either a bowl of chili with crackers, chili dog with cheese, nachos with cheese, or nachos with chili and cheese. Other concessions items will also be sold.

This free event will be held rain or shine because it will be located inside the middle school on one level to allow handicap-accessible entry. Restrooms are located inside. There is also plenty of parking.

“We’re hoping to have a successful first-year event and then keep expanding to make this a major event in St. Francois County,” said Puller.

She said feedback will be sought from crafters and small business vendors for ways to improve the event for next year.

West County Middle School is located at 728 Highway M, Park Hills.