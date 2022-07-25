Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary celebrates International Tiger Day

On July 30, Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary plans to combine fun and fundraising at its annual International Tiger Day celebration.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the public can meet a tiger keeper, learn about the resident big cats, and watch Izzy, Thor, Gracie, and Sebastian receive Dr. Suess-themed enrichment. The activities continue with carnival games, face-painting, food, silent auctions, and visiting onsite vendors. One hundred percent of the proceeds received from this biggest funding-raising event of the year go back to the sanctuary for care of the rescued animals.

The sanctuary’s operations manager, John Madigan, said it’s a unique opportunity for visitors to enjoy the property and see the big cats up close.

“International Tiger Day is one of the few days a year where you can come out, walk around the grounds at your own pace, watch the tigers, including Sebastian, our newest rescue, visit the gift shop, play games, eat great food, and check out all the cool stuff available in our silent auction, including the highly coveted Keeper for a Day certificate,” he said. “The best part being, all proceeds go back to taking care of the big cats that call this sanctuary home!”

This day is crucial in giving a voice to the sanctuary’s tigers and to the endangered species at large, he said. To put the tiger’s plight in perspective, the city of Ste. Genevieve boasts a higher population of citizenry than the entire world does of wild tigers—nearly 4,500 residents compared to 3,890 tigers, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

While the tigers Izzy, Thor, Gracie, and Sebastian at Crown Ridge are not wild-born, they would be without a home if not for the sanctuary offering a safe and comfortable place for them to live out the rest of their lives, free from performing, abuse, or neglect.

Tickets for the event are $10 per person, kids three and under are free, and can be purchased upon arrival the day of the event. Lunch can be purchased from Binky’s Potluck food truck and you can cool off with a treat from Luna’s Shaved Ice. Parking will be in a large field adjacent to the sanctuary, follow the signs. Handicap parking is available at the sanctuary’s normal parking lot.

Operating as a true sanctuary since 2004, Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary does not buy, sell, breed, or trade any of its animals. Crown Ridge is a 501(c)(3) non-profit big cat rescue and educational facility seeking to inspire a change to end the captive wildlife crisis and to provide a healthy, caring environment for unwanted wild cats.