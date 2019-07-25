On Saturday, Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary will combine fun and fundraising for the annual International Tiger Day.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the public can meet a tiger keeper, learn about the resident big cats, and watch Izzy, Thor, and Gracie receive Around the World-themed toys and treats. The activities continue with carnival games, face-painting, food, silent auctions, and visiting onsite vendors. All of the proceeds received from this biggest fundraising event of the year go back to the sanctuary for care of the rescued animals.
“International Tiger Day is one of the few days a year where you can come out, walk around the grounds at your own pace, watch the tigers, visit the gift shop, play carnival games, eat great food, and check out all the cool stuff available in our silent auction, including the highly coveted Keeper for a Day certificate,” John Madigan, operations manager, said about this big event. “The best part being all proceeds go back to taking care of the big cats that call this sanctuary home.”
This day is crucial in giving a voice to the sanctuary’s tigers and to the endangered species at large. To put the tiger’s plight in perspective, the city of Ste. Genevieve boasts a higher population of citizenry than the entire world does of wild tigers — nearly 4,500 residents compared to 3,890 tigers, according to World Wildlife Fund. While the tigers Izzy, Thor, and Gracie at Crown Ridge are not wild-born, they would be without a home if not for the sanctuary offering a safe and comfortable place for them to live out the rest of their lives, free from performing, abuse, or neglect.
Tickets for the festival cost $6 through https://www.universe.com/embed2/events/2019-international-tiger-day-tickets-WGRFJX, or they can be purchased the day of the event for $10. A lunch plate will be available for purchase and parking is available off-site with free shuttle service to and from the sanctuary. Handicap parking is available at the sanctuary’s parking lot.
Operating as true sanctuary since 2004, Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary does not buy, sell, breed, or trade any of its animals. Crown Ridge is a 501(c)(3) non-profit big cat rescue and educational facility seeking to inspire a change to end the captive wildlife crisis and to provide a healthy, caring environment for unwanted wild cats.
Outside of International Tiger Day, the public may see and learn about the tigers and their needs during general tours operating Thursday through Sunday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Early bird tours, VIP tours, educational tours, and tours on Monday through Wednesday require reservations. These programs support the running of the facility and the big cats’ needs. Additional ways of support include the adopt-a-cat program, meat donations, and direct monetary donations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.