Celebrate tiger day at Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary

Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary is hosting an International Tiger Day event on Saturday. 

 Courtesy of Crown Ridge

On Saturday, Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary will combine fun and fundraising for the annual International Tiger Day.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the public can meet a tiger keeper, learn about the resident big cats, and watch Izzy, Thor, and Gracie receive Around the World-themed toys and treats. The activities continue with carnival games, face-painting, food, silent auctions, and visiting onsite vendors. All of the proceeds received from this biggest fundraising event of the year go back to the sanctuary for care of the rescued animals.

“International Tiger Day is one of the few days a year where you can come out, walk around the grounds at your own pace, watch the tigers, visit the gift shop, play carnival games, eat great food, and check out all the cool stuff available in our silent auction, including the highly coveted Keeper for a Day certificate,” John Madigan, operations manager, said about this big event. “The best part being all proceeds go back to taking care of the big cats that call this sanctuary home.”

This day is crucial in giving a voice to the sanctuary’s tigers and to the endangered species at large. To put the tiger’s plight in perspective, the city of Ste. Genevieve boasts a higher population of citizenry than the entire world does of wild tigers — nearly 4,500 residents compared to 3,890 tigers, according to World Wildlife Fund. While the tigers Izzy, Thor, and Gracie at Crown Ridge are not wild-born, they would be without a home if not for the sanctuary offering a safe and comfortable place for them to live out the rest of their lives, free from performing, abuse, or neglect.

Tickets for the festival cost $6 through https://www.universe.com/embed2/events/2019-international-tiger-day-tickets-WGRFJX, or they can be purchased the day of the event for $10. A lunch plate will be available for purchase and parking is available off-site with free shuttle service to and from the sanctuary. Handicap parking is available at the sanctuary’s parking lot.

Operating as true sanctuary since 2004, Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary does not buy, sell, breed, or trade any of its animals. Crown Ridge is a 501(c)(3) non-profit big cat rescue and educational facility seeking to inspire a change to end the captive wildlife crisis and to provide a healthy, caring environment for unwanted wild cats.

Outside of International Tiger Day, the public may see and learn about the tigers and their needs during general tours operating Thursday through Sunday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Early bird tours, VIP tours, educational tours, and tours on Monday through Wednesday require reservations. These programs support the running of the facility and the big cats’ needs. Additional ways of support include the adopt-a-cat program, meat donations, and direct monetary donations.

