With Cruisin’ for a Cause less than a month away, event organizers are in the final stretch of preparation and processing registrations for some of the many contests and events that will take place during the all-day charity event scheduled for Oct. 5.
Cruisin’ for a Cause benefits the Park Hills Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program which provides food for hundreds of senior citizens in the area. Senior Center Director Holly Buxton said that last year was a huge success and volunteers have been planning for this year’s event the entire year.
Buxton said that this year will dwarf last year’s benefit with several activities, contests, live music, food, and cruising up and down Main Street, of course.
Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with opening ceremonies on the main stage and many events will be happening throughout the day at several downtown locations.
The event will encompass the downtown area with the main stage located in the old Country Mart parking lot where most of the contests and ceremonies happening there.
Located in the new Country Mart parking lot will be the live music stage featuring JIM-N-EM, vendors, beer garden, and cornhole area. The new parking lot will also be the location of the Pit Boss barbecue competition.
The kids area will be located in the Park Hills Library parking lot where there will be inflatables, pony rides, face painting, games and more.
Event-goers can stop off at the Subway parking lot for a photo with friends at the selfie station.
The actual cruising will begin at 6 p.m. on Main Street, which will also play host to the car show that will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Registration for car show participants will be at noon.
Some contests, such as the Beard Contest, will have registration for participants on the day of the event but some of the contests and shows require participants to register by certain dates so organizers can properly prepare.
You have free articles remaining.
Those wishing to enter the I Love Lucy Look-Alike Contest will need to register by Sept. 27, and contestant applications can be picked up at the Park Hills Senior Center. The look-alike contest is sponsored by Katydid’s Coffee & Vintage Treasures and the Lemonade Stand Boutique.
The Senior Beauty Pageant, sponsored by Kindred at Home, registration deadline is also Sept. 27. This event is open to any ladies age 60 and over who are ready to show off their talents for a chance to be crowned Ms. Senior Park Hills 2019.
For more information about the Senior Beauty Pageant or I Love Lucy Look-Alike contest, contact Ginger Pizarro at 573-454-5706.
A talent show will be held and the registration deadline for this event is Sept. 30. There will be separate children and adult portions of the talent show and a $250 and $100 cash prize will be awarded to the winners. For more information, contact Deb Fisher at 573-366-8057, or the Park Hills Senior Center at 573-431-4974.
This year’s event is also a celebration of Park Hills’ 25th anniversary and city officials will be joining in the festivities which will include the opening of a time capsule that was buried when Park Hills was first established. Items placed in the capsule 25 years ago will be removed and new items will be placed inside. The capsule will then be reburied and is to be reopened in another 25 years.
Three city residents will be chosen to place items in the new time capsule. A form to be considered for selection can be picked up at the Park Hills Senior Center and need to be completed and returned by Friday. The three winners will be announced on Sept. 26.
Buxton wants to celebrate all of the many people who have volunteered at the senior center over the years and is attempting to reach out to any and all volunteers that have helped out in the past. She said she’s doing her best to track them all down for recognition at the ceremony. Buxton said that some of the past volunteers have since passed away but would like to have a member of their family stand in their place for the recognition of their loved one’s work for the center.
The senior center would like to thank all of the individuals and businesses that have sponsored all the many events.
“This is something that I think the whole community really gets involved with,” said Buxton. “You know, in a way, this is kind of like our Country Days or our Labor Day Picnic.
“And I hope each year it keeps growing and growing and growing,” she said. “I hope that when I retire, whoever takes over for me carries it on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.