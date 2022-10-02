Cruisin’ draws crowd in Park Hills

A yearly tradition in Park Hills, Cruisin’ for a Cause saw a large turnout both in the downtown area of Park Hills and at Columbia Park for the Haunted Park.

Cruisin’ for a Cause is the annual fundraiser for the Park Hills Meals on Wheels program, providing food for hundreds of senior citizens in Park Hills, Desloge, Leadington and Leadwood by offering meals onsite daily at the Senior Center or through the Meals on Wheels delivery program.

The event started at 10 a.m. and lasted until 9 p.m. and featured vendors, food trucks, the Central Elementary Honors Choir, a performance by Medallion, cornhole tournaments, a car show, and of course, the car cruising.

New to Cruisin' for a Cause this year was the Haunted Park and Haunted Hayride at Columbia Park in Park Hills. The park opened at 6 p.m., once the cruise started. Also new this year, the cruise took a route through Park Hills, heading down West Main Street to Columbia Park, and cruising participants were the first through the haunted park.

Once the line of entrants had wound their way through the park, guests were welcome to drive through and see for themselves the cannibal café, Friday the 13th character Jason Voorhees, and even a plague doctor.

If kids did not want to participate in the hayride, the playgrounds were all open for the kids to play on, after having been closed since Thursday, and many kids took advantage while parents waited in line.

As of right now, Park Hills Senior Center Director Holly Buxton said the amount of money raised from the event is not available, but she should be finding out soon. Buxton said that the event was so much fun, and the park was awesome.

"To say thank you doesn’t even cover how grateful I am to so many people!!" Buxton posted on Facebook. "Yesterday’s Cruising for a Cause was great! The weather was perfect and seeing all the people out in Park Hills was awesome!!"

Buxton recently said, this year had been exceptionally difficult for the meal program financially, with the increased cost of food and packaging. She said the program delivers about 300 meals per day at the cost of about $5,000 per week. She mentioned that they spend $1,200 per month just purchasing milk.

For those unable to attend Saturday's event but still wishing to help out the cause, Buxton said donations could be dropped off or sent to the Park Hills Senior Center, located at 224 W. Main St., or the Park Hills City Hall. Donations to Cruisin' for a Cause are tax-deductible.

Park Hills Senior Center officials thanked all of the individuals and businesses sponsoring this year's events. Buxton said she was thrilled to have so many local sponsors this year and could not thank them enough for their contributions.