Cruisin' for a Cause set for Saturday in Park Hills

Buxton mentioned that she had been contacted by individuals who wanted to donate to the cause but would be unable to attend Saturday's event. She said donations could be dropped off or sent to the Park Hills Senior Center, located at 224 W. Main St., or the Park Hills City Hall. Donations to Cruisin' for a Cause are tax-deductible.

The main stage will be in the parking lot located at the corner of Main and Coffman Streets, across from Subway. This area will be in the center of the events, with food trucks and vendors set up toward Community Drive and the big car show taking place on the lower side of Main Street toward Science Street.

Event-goers can enjoy live music at the main stage. Sweetwater Holler will take the stage from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Later, during the cruising, 80 Proof Outlaws will be playing music from 6-9 p.m.

There will be approximately 30 vendors at the event this year and eight food trucks serving up different types of festival fare. Buxton said vendors could still sign up for a spot as long as space is available. There will also be a beer garden offering cold adult beverages throughout the day.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year, Buxton said the car show, hosted by Foothills Car Club, is expecting a large turnout of cars, featuring more than a hundred participants.