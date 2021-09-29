Cruisin' for a Cause set for Saturday in Park Hills

The fourth annual Cruisin' for a Cause event is returning this Saturday to Downtown Park Hills. This year's theme is "Zombie Cruise."
Cruisin' for a Cause benefits the Park Hills Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program, which provides food for hundreds of senior citizens in the area.
Park Hills Senior Center Director Holly Buxton said all of the events would take place on Main Street this year. The portion of Main Street from Science Street to Community Drive will be closed from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. when cruising starts. She asked that all vehicles be moved from parking spots on that section on Main Street by 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Buxton noted that portions of Coffman Street would also be closed, and there will be a detour route around the event area for passing drivers.
Festivities will begin at 10 a.m., and several events will take place throughout the day, ending with cruising from 6-9 p.m. Fireworks will cap off the evening at the end of the cruise.
Volunteers will be wearing black shirts with pink and green Zombie Cruise graphics and will have event maps to hand out. Volunteers can answer any questions that people might have and will be collecting donations. Volunteers will have donation buckets and will be located at the four-way stop at Main and Coffman Streets during the cruise.
Buxton mentioned that she had been contacted by individuals who wanted to donate to the cause but would be unable to attend Saturday's event. She said donations could be dropped off or sent to the Park Hills Senior Center, located at 224 W. Main St., or the Park Hills City Hall. Donations to Cruisin' for a Cause are tax-deductible.
The main stage will be in the parking lot located at the corner of Main and Coffman Streets, across from Subway. This area will be in the center of the events, with food trucks and vendors set up toward Community Drive and the big car show taking place on the lower side of Main Street toward Science Street.
Event-goers can enjoy live music at the main stage. Sweetwater Holler will take the stage from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Later, during the cruising, 80 Proof Outlaws will be playing music from 6-9 p.m.
There will be approximately 30 vendors at the event this year and eight food trucks serving up different types of festival fare. Buxton said vendors could still sign up for a spot as long as space is available. There will also be a beer garden offering cold adult beverages throughout the day.
This year, Buxton said the car show, hosted by Foothills Car Club, is expecting a large turnout of cars, featuring more than a hundred participants.
Registration for the car show will be from 9 a.m. to noon, and the entry fee is $20. The judging portion of the show will run from noon to 3 p.m., with the awards portion taking place at 3:30 p.m. for more information about the car show, contact Bill Francis at 573-944-4781.
Several fun contests will be held in the main stage area at different times during the day.
A pet show, sponsored by PawFection Pet Grooming, will take place at 2:30 p.m. Entry fee for this contest is $15, and pets will be judged in four categories, most handsome boy, prettiest girl, best costume, and best odd couple, and prettiest girl, and most handsome boy.
Registration for the pet show will be at the main stage from 1:30-2:20 p.m. To pre-register, or for more information, visit PawFection Pet Grooming at 522 E. Main St. or by calling 573-482-0163.
The Little Miss & Mister Cruisin' 2021 pageant will be held at 3:30 p.m. on the main stage. The contest is for children ages 1-10 years old. Participants can register up until the start of the pageant. The registration fee is $20, and forms are available at the Park Hills Senior Center, located at 224 W. Main St., or at City Hall. For more information, contact Samantha Vaughn at 573-315-6972.
A talent contest will take place on the main stage at 4 p.m. There will be separate children and adult portions of the talent show, and prizes will be awarded to the first and second place winners in each category. Participants can register in the main stage area from 3-4 p.m. To register before Saturday, or for more information, contact Debbie Fisher at 573-366-8057.
The kids' area will be located in the parking lot of Southeast Missouri Credit Union. There, children can enjoy activities including pony rides or trying their luck on the mechanical bull. The area will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is hosted by the Park Hills Library.
Buxton said she is hoping for a sizable turnout on Saturday and noted that the family-friendly event would have something fun for everyone.
"We're hoping everybody brings their family out and spends the day having fun," she said. "And then they can come back and cruise in the evening and watch fireworks."
The Park Hills Senior Center would like to thank all of the individuals and businesses sponsoring this year's events. Buxton said she was thrilled to have more than 25 local sponsors this year and could not thank them enough for their contributions.
For more information, visit the fundraiser's Facebook page: "Cruisin' for a Cause - A Park Hills Meals on Wheels Benefit," or contact the senior center at 573-431-4974.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com