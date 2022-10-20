Déjà vu Spirit Reunion, Heritage Day set for Saturday

Get ready for Halloween happenings to the east, with the Déjà vu Spirit Reunion and Heritage Day set to follow the daytime Halloween Spooktacular (story below) this weekend.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, visitors exploring Missouri’s oldest cemetery will get to see the resting places of those who built Ste. Genevieve. Many local residents will be dressed up in period costumes while detailing the lives of the people buried there. Before the spirit reunion is the annual Rural Heritage Day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the spirit reunion, which was one of the few events that still occurred during COVID-19. Although it's put on near Halloween, organizers say the reunion's intent is educational rather than scary. The cemetery will be lantern-lit for the family-friendly event.

Mickey Koetting, who is with the Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve, said this year, 25 people will portray those with historical ties to the community, whereas 20 years ago, only eight people portrayed the town's late leaders, for only about 20 people attending. Over the years, Koetting said, the event seems to have caught on, as indicated by the large groups in attendance.

“It’s constantly growing, and always changing,” said Koetting, adding that the event is just a fun experience with a historical side.

Hosted by the Memorial Cemetery of Ste. Genevieve, there are a quite a few cemetery residents who, guests will find out on Saturday, lived colorful lives and even had interesting deaths. Some of the "ghosts" people will meet include Missouri’s Model Senator and his wife, who were buried twice; an aristocrat who fled the French Revolution; a Civil War colonel killed at the Battle of Shiloh; a priest known as the “Patriot Priest”; a victim of a steamboat explosion, and more.

Visitors will hear various types of stories, from life along the Mississippi, to its early exploration, to its forays in agriculture and the domestic customs of Ste. Genevieve in an older time.

Thirty minutes before the event, those portraying spirits will be in the garden at the Guibourd-Valle House before parading to the Ste. Genevieve Memorial Cemetery at 4:45 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $10, while tickets for children ages 6 to 18 are $5. Kids under the age of 5 are free. Tickets can be purchased online at historicstegen.org or at the gates. All money raised goes towards the cemetery, since constant restorations of the tombstones are underway.

The Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve was founded in 1967 to promote preserving and restoring historic structures and other properties illustrating early Ste. Genevieve history. The foundation maintains and presents multiple homes such as the Jacques Guibourd Historic House and the Kiel Schent historic house, and it hosts events throughout the year.

The reunion goes hand-in-hand with Rural Heritage Day in downtown Ste. Genevieve. The day lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and features many historic activities and educational programs. There will be tomahawk throwing from 10 a.m. to noon at 116 South Main Street for $2 per round with at least five throws. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. there will be tours of the Guibourd-Valle House, costing $8 for adults and $5 for kids. The Sam Hadel Band will perform from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Audubon’s Hotel and Restaurant.

Other events without a specified time include historic food preparations, basket making, wood working, colonial hats and trades, and more.

Sponsors for Rural Heritage Day include Bard’s Way, Ste. Gen Towing, Rosener Law Firm, Deb Says Sew LLC, Brix Urban Winery and Market, Iggy’s Pop Shop, Zielinski’s & Friends, Audubon’s Hotel & Restaurant, Common Grounds, First Settlement Country Store Antiques, Pat’s Pastries, Quintessential Rivertown Spice & Tea, Thrive Nutrition, Gateway FS Agricultural Cooperative, Louie’s Smokin’ Hot, and Sirros Family Restaurant.

Organizing entities for Rural Heritage Day include the Felix Valle House, Foundation for Restoration, The Centre for French Colonial Life and the Bolduc House Museum, and the Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center.