Desloge Christmas in the Park

One of the big draws each year for the Desloge Library Board's Christmas in the Park is the free carriage rides that give citizens a brief tour through city park.

 File Photo

The Desloge Library is ready to host the annual Christmas in the Park event that, in years past, has gathered people together from all over the county.

Christmas in the Park will be on Saturday,1-3 p.m., at Desloge City Park, and the event is free of charge.

This event has always been put together by the library board of Desloge, and Head Librarian Misty Boyer said  it is something they have always enjoyed doing for the community.

Boyer previously said the holiday fun is made possible for the community, by the community.

“The help from other parts of the community really helps a lot because it takes an army to pull off this event every year,” said Boyer.

Boyer went on to say that for the last few years, Walmart has played a key role in making Christmas in the Park happen, and Belgrade State Bank has helped for as long as she can remember.

The National Honor Society at North County High School also helps at the craft workshop, and random people from the community always offer a helping hand.

Christmas in the Park includes carriage rides, visits with Santa, a craft workshop, refreshments and attendance prizes at the end.

Boyer said it is their goal to make it a family-friendly, festive occasion.

When Christmas in the Park first began in the late '90s, it had a Victorian theme and board members and library workers would dress up in Victorian costumes to enhance the theme.

However, the past few years they've backed away from that theme due to chillier temps, and the board has started to dress for warmth over costume.

According to Boyer, the board and workers will be recognizable in sweatshirts they had made for the event.

Attendance will vary depending on the weather, of course, with bigger crowds when the weather is nice and smaller crowds when the weather is cold.

“Even when the weather has been at its coldest, we have still probably averaged a few hundred people who come out,” said Boyer.

It seems as if the carriage rides and visits with Santa are the most popular among individuals and families in attendance.

“I have actually been getting phone calls the last few weeks with people wondering when the event is, and I think that is because this is something that people look forward to,” said Boyer. “It normally takes a couple months to get everything together, and we really enjoy doing this.

"The biggest thing is that we feel we are giving back to the community. I don’t have a favorite part of the event. I just enjoy being there and seeing everyone, and I hope many people can make it and come out and have as much fun as we do.”

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

