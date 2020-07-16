You are the owner of this article.
Desloge Chamber cancels Labor Day Picnic
Labor Day Picnic

The North County Color Guard display their flag tossing skills as they precede the marching band in the Desloge Labor Day Parade last year. The event is being cancelled this year.

 Bobby Radford

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors have decided to cancel the Labor Day Picnic.

The event was scheduled to be held Aug. 30-Sept. 2.

“It was such a tough decision,” Desloge Chamber of Commerce President Heather Garner. “It's certainly not one that we've wanted to make.”

Last week, the St. Francois County Health Center encouraged the board to wait to make any decisions. This week, with cases of COVID-19 still increasing, the health center recommended they cancel.

“They're like, ‘we can't in good conscience recommend that you hold it,’” Garner said.

The board already had bands and sponsors lined up, Garner said. Up until last week, they were “all systems go.”

“We were full speed ahead,” Garner explained. “But the, our community numbers, they're going up. They may be asymptomatic, but they're still going up. So it was just kind of the best thing to do for the community.”

Garner said this is especially hard on the vendors, as some of them rely on the event for income. But she is hoping this gives them enough time to find other events.

“We just wanted to make the best decision for the community,” Gardner said. “School is getting ready to start. We didn't want to be a source of outbreak that's then trickled into the schools and even more businesses.

"So it was just kind of a responsible thing to do at this time.”

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

