Desloge Chamber cancels Labor Day Picnic

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors have decided to cancel the Labor Day Picnic.

The event was scheduled to be held Aug. 30-Sept. 2.

“It was such a tough decision,” Desloge Chamber of Commerce President Heather Garner. “It's certainly not one that we've wanted to make.”

Last week, the St. Francois County Health Center encouraged the board to wait to make any decisions. This week, with cases of COVID-19 still increasing, the health center recommended they cancel.

“They're like, ‘we can't in good conscience recommend that you hold it,’” Garner said.

The board already had bands and sponsors lined up, Garner said. Up until last week, they were “all systems go.”

“We were full speed ahead,” Garner explained. “But the, our community numbers, they're going up. They may be asymptomatic, but they're still going up. So it was just kind of the best thing to do for the community.”

Garner said this is especially hard on the vendors, as some of them rely on the event for income. But she is hoping this gives them enough time to find other events.