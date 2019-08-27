Desloge Labor Day Picnic all set

Put on your walking shoes, sharpen your dance moves and work up an appetite for fair food, because the Labor Day Picnic will take Desloge City Park by storm this weekend.
This year’s theme celebrates the moon landing’s 50th anniversary.
The Desloge Chamber of Commerce’s annual picnic starts at 5 p.m. on Friday and lasts through Labor Day. Rides, games, crafts and tons of food are the staples of the three-day event, along with live bands, beer and margaritas, and a festive parade on Monday at 9 a.m. This year’s parade grand marshals are Elizabeth and Jack Poston.
Cheri Henderson, the chamber’s executive director, said she’s looking forward to seeing a large crowd this year.
“From what I’m gathering from our vendors, the games and rides from PP&J Carnival are top-of-the-line,” she said. “I’m so excited about our bands, and we’re packed to the max with vendors this year, many of whom are new.”
At 5 p.m. on Friday, the picnic kicks off with rides — don’t forget your wristband — from 7 to 10 p.m. don't miss the classic rock and country music of the Best of Times Band. The beer garden and margarita hours kick in at 5 p.m.
On Saturday, it’s time to lace up the sneakers for the 5K/1-mile walk in the park, before the carnival and beer garden open at 11 a.m. along with the Turner Chevrolet car and truck show. At noon, Bill Scott will perform, followed at 2:30 p.m. by Hunter Hathcoat. After an hour intermission, Black Diamond takes the gazebo at 5 p.m., followed by Crystal and the Bone Shakers at 8 p.m. There will also be a cornhole tournament at 2 p.m.
Sunday starts the day right with church services by Three Crosses Cowboy Church at 10 a.m. at the gazebo. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Parkland Cycle Servants put on a motorcycle show, and the beer garden and margarita hours open again. The washers tournament starts at 1 p.m. At 12:30 p.m., music begins with the Ficken-Harneds Band, followed by Route 67 and Johnathan Braddy Band. At 8:30 p.m., the movie “The Greatest Showman” will be shown.
Labor Day has the picnic grounds opening at 7 a.m., which is also the beginning of the parade lineup behind the middle school. At 9 a.m., the parade wends its way down Walnut Street, makes a left on Wilson, another left on Chestnut Street, turns right on Lincoln Street downtown, and makes a left on West Oak Street before making another left on North Parkside Drive, ending up at Parkside Elementary.
The beer garden and margarita hours begin at 10 a.m., as well as the Missouri Child Identification Program, hosted by Leadwood Masonic Lodge. A flag-raising ceremony at the gazebo begins at 11 a.m., as does the antique tractor show by Mineral Area Heritage Tractor Club. A turtle race starts at noon and at 12:30 p.m., gazebo entertainment will be Borderline. At 1 p.m., the public will have a chance to find money in a haystack.
Anyone who’s a fan of carnival rides will want to invest $12 in advance, or $15 at the picnic, in an “all you can ride” wrist band. The Desloge Chamber is welcoming one and all to the picnic, with the exception of pets.
