Desloge library hosting trunk or treat this year

The Desloge Public Library is taking its Halloween festivities outside this year.

The library is hosting a trunk or treat on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Desloge City Park.

In the past, there has been a drop-in craft night at the library.

“But then COVID started hitting ramping back up,” Librarian Misty Boyer said. “So I'm like, ‘Well, I don't know if we should have that many people in this little area.’ And I remember we talked about (a trunk or treat) last year. So that's kind of why I was like, ‘let's give it a whirl and see if we can pull it off.’”

There will still be crafts for the kids to do at Pavilion 5, along with popcorn and juice to snack on.

Businesses will be set up with their trunks and treats in the parking lot with the flag pole.

So far, Boyer has 15 businesses signed up and she is hoping to get a few more.

“My goal was 10 to 12 in the beginning, so we've surpassed that by a couple,” she added.

She is also hoping for good weather.

“But things can change in week,” she continued. “I’ve been watching for like the past three days.”

The past couple of weeks, the library has been gearing up for the Halloween festivities during preschool story time on Tuesdays. The kids listened to a ghost story and went "ghost" hunting and they listened to a story about bats and made their own.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

