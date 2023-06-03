After the success of last fall's concerts, the Desloge Parks and Recreation Department is hosting five concerts on Fridays throughout the summer months at Desloge City Park. All concerts are free to the public.

Parks and Recreation Director Dooley Politte said he knew he wanted to host concerts in the park, but said there is just too much going on in the fall.

The concerts will be held at the gazebo in Desloge City Park, each week will spotlight a different band.

Crossroads takes the stage 7-9 p.m. June 9 playing everything from Alabama to ZZ Top, the band plays a mixture of county, rock, and blues with a focus on harmony.

Mountain Mischief performs June 23. The southern rock and country group is making a name for themselves, according to Politte, as they have performed from St. Francois County all the way to Green River in Wyoming. The band has even opened for the St. Louis Blues before and performed between game periods.

In honor of Fourth of July, the show on July 7 is a God-and-country show, said Politte. The Berry Singers take the gazebo at 7 p.m. with a mix of Southern gospel and patriotic songs by the group of five singers.

Shannon Cox with the Black Diamond Band will perform July 28. The band is described as a hard-drivin’, '80s and '90s country band.

Finishing out the summer Aug. 11 is Hoodat B. Based out of St. Louis, Hoodat B is a tribute and jam band that performs music from Creedence Clearwater Revival. The band will perform songs like “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” and “I Heard it Through The Grapevine.”

Seating is available at the Desloge Park gazebo, visitors are welcome to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.

For more information about the summer concerts call 573-431-3700.