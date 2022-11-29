Desloge prepares for a day of holiday fun

Soon the city of Desloge will be filled with Christmas spirit as the annual Christmas in the Park and Chamber's Jingle Bell 5K Run and Mile Walk are set for Saturday.

Jingle Bell Run

Starting the day off is the 10th Annual Desloge Chamber of Commerce Jingle Bell 5K Run and Mile Walk. The run starts at 9 a.m. with registration at 8 a.m. at Desloge City Hall, 300 North Lincoln Street. Pre-registration is currently available on the Desloge Chamber website under the “Registration/Make A Payment” tab.

The race costs $20 to run for those ages 13 and older, while kids 12 and younger are able to run for free. Those running who are 13 and older and registered will receive a shirt, additional shirts can be purchased for $10 each.

The event is timed by the Cape Girardeau Road Runners, said Chamber Director Cheri Henderson. The reason for having official timing is for those who may need the time, such as competitive runners who need to qualify for other running events by having a race timed officially. If people do not want to run, there is the option to do a one mile walk.

The event brings people from all over the town together and every year, the event has grown in popularity.

The top three finalists based on age categories will receive medals. Along with medals for the race, there will also be prizes for the most festively dressed.

Breakfast will be provided by Lou Lou’s Cakes while coffee will be provided by Holy Grounds Coffee Co.

Christmas in the Park

For many years, Christmas in the Park has been a tradition many have attended, and while there have been occasional changes, the premise of the event remains the same: seeing Santa and enjoying some holiday cheer.

The event starts with the annual Santa parade at 12:30 p.m. Santa will travel through town on a fire truck starting on Chestnut Street near Christine’s Café and travel to North Desloge Drive. Once the parade crosses Desloge Drive, the parade will take a right on Lincoln Street before taking a left onto Oak Street. After parading down Oak Street, the parade will take a left onto Parkside Street and end at the park. Along with Santa, elves will be distributing Christmas cheer and candy along the route.

Once Santa arrives at the park, festivities start at 1 p.m. and last until 3 p.m. During the two hours there will be plenty of events for families to participate in.

“Festivities will include pictures with Santa, refreshments, attendance prizes, carriage rides, and crafts,” said Head Librarian Misty Boyer.

Besides the always popular carriage rides and pictures with Santa, there are three activities planned for the day. Kids will be able to make a reindeer headband, a Santa countdown, and a jingle bell crafts at the event. Refreshments for the day will include Little Debbie Christmas cakes, popcorn, and hot chocolate.

Boyer said attendance prizes will be available, and are usually drawn around 2:30 p.m. This year, the prizes will be an assortment of Christmas decorations. In order to win, you must have a ticket and be in attendance at the time of the drawing.

Since the late 1990s, the event has been held by the Desloge Library board. When the event started, there was a theme to the event, but as temperatures have gotten cooler the board has dressed for warmth. Boyer said the last couple years have luckily been warm, but there have been years where it was below freezing.

“We are absolutely so excited for this year’s event, and can’t wait to bring some Christmas cheer to everyone,” said Boyer.