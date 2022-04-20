Desloge prepares for block party May 6

The Second Annual Lincoln Street Block Party is scheduled for May 6.

Hosted together by the Desloge Chamber of Commerce and the Lincoln Street Event Center, the event will run from 5 to 11 p.m. It will encompass the 100 and 200 blocks of Lincoln Street, spanning from Chestnut to Oak Streets.

Justin Wilkinson, vice president of the Desloge Chamber of Commerce, said they didn't have a lot of expectations last year but it "turned out to be a fantastic event."

They are extending the party to 11 p.m. in an attempt to allow people to socialize longer. Festivities start at 5 p.m. The band, GTO, plays from 6 to 9 p.m.

"While the band is breaking down and people are cleaning up, others are able to stay and mingle around," he said. "... If the band wants to play a few more songs, they can because they still have some time to do so and people who still want to hang out and mingle, they still (can) do that as well without getting pushed out.”

He said GTO is a well-known area band. They play the greatest hits of the '50s, '60s and '70s.

“Desloge loves GTO, our area loves GTO," he said. "They used to kind of be a staple at the Labor Day Picnic, and they haven’t been in a while.”

The group will be set up next to Momentum Dance Academy and will be facing Parkside Elementary School. O’Dell’s Dance Studio will also perform during the night.

There will be a few food options for attendees to choose from. Lou Lou’s Cakes, located at 108 North Lincoln, will be open during the duration of the event, and many local food trucks will be around to serve food. North County Project Graduation will also be serving barbecue, snow cones, and cotton candy. A beer garden for those 21 or older will be available.

For children, there are different options for them to have fun, as well. Balloon animals and face painting will be hosted by Apple Blossom Boutique, a bubble machine will be available, sponsored by American Heritage Abstract. Also included in the festivities will be sidewalk chalk contest hosted by Sisters Holistic Co. Many vendors will be open and available to buy from during the event as well.

Parking is another big question in order to ensure that the event runs as smooth as possible. There will be parking on Lincoln Street north alongside the railroad tracks, Desloge City Hall parking lot will be open, and Parkside Elementary School’s parking lot will be open.

“We’ll have a couple folks on golf carts riding around, kind of picking people up and bringing them down to Lincoln Street for those who have to park farther away,” said Wilkinson.

Sponsors for the event and activities include American Heritage Abstract, Apple Blossom Boutique, First State Community Bank, Henderson for Office, Mi Office, and Vicki Crocker.

