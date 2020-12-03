Desloge readies for Santa parade, Jingle Bell Run

Santa Claus is coming to Desloge.
He will ride into town Saturday, not on his sleigh, but on a fire truck.
The Santa parade, which starts at noon, is a throwback to Christmas days gone by in Desloge and is this year’s alternative to Christmas in the Park.
Thanks to the help of the Desloge Fire and Police Departments, Santa will get a police escort for his ride on their fire truck. Librarian and parade organizer Misty Boyer said the parade will just be a couple of fire and police vehicles and a truck for the treat bags.
“It's just something short and simple,” she added.
Volunteers will be handing out the treat bags, as well as candy canes and snack cakes.
The parade officially starts at Christine’s Café at the corner of Chestnut and State Streets. The route continues down Chestnut to Lincoln Street, hangs a right, and finishes at the fire house.
Community members can get a sneak peek of Santa before the parade starts when he leaves the fire house, heads up Desloge Drive to State Street and continues toward Christine’s.
Boyer said there will still be a drawing for the three gift baskets – girl, boy, and adult – and attendance prizes. Free tickets for a chance to win the prizes can be picked up at the library from 10-11:15 a.m. on Saturday.
She said it’s been fun planning the event even though it’s different than the normal celebration. The library board decided last month that it was best to cancel Christmas in Park during this year’s pandemic.
But she decided the community still needed a way they could go come together safely and have a good time. So the Santa parade has been reborn.
“It's been fun,” Boyer said. “I just wish it wasn't this way. But it's better than nothing and I'm looking forward to it.”
It wouldn’t be possible, she said, without the library board.
“They're really good at supporting whatever I throw at them, no matter how crazy they think I am sometimes,” Boyer added. “They're always willing to help me in any way that I ask them to help me.”
Jingle Bell Run/Walk
Before lining up to see Santa Claus, community members can get all decked out in their festive holiday attire and run or walk in the annual Jingle Bell 5K.
The race starts at 9 a.m. at the Desloge City Hall, 500 North Lincoln Street. Registration starts at 8 a.m. The cost is $20 or free for those 12 and under.
Pre-registration is also available at https://deslogechamber.com/event/jingle-bell-run-walk/.
As always, prizes will be handed out for Best Holiday Attire. And medals will awarded to the top three male and female runners in each age group.
Official timing for the race will be done by Cape Road Runners.
For an after-race treat, Desloge Chamber Executive Director Cheri Henderson said, there will be a food truck offering hot chocolate.
Each participant will receive a backpack — sponsored by B104 FM radio station — filled with fun surprises.
Henderson said the run is an event that brings the community together.
“It's festive,” she added. “It's a community event that people look forward to and just seeing that excitement is really the fun factor.”
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
