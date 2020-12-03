Desloge readies for Santa parade, Jingle Bell Run

She said it’s been fun planning the event even though it’s different than the normal celebration. The library board decided last month that it was best to cancel Christmas in Park during this year’s pandemic.

But she decided the community still needed a way they could go come together safely and have a good time. So the Santa parade has been reborn.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It's been fun,” Boyer said. “I just wish it wasn't this way. But it's better than nothing and I'm looking forward to it.”

It wouldn’t be possible, she said, without the library board.

“They're really good at supporting whatever I throw at them, no matter how crazy they think I am sometimes,” Boyer added. “They're always willing to help me in any way that I ask them to help me.”

Jingle Bell Run/Walk

Before lining up to see Santa Claus, community members can get all decked out in their festive holiday attire and run or walk in the annual Jingle Bell 5K.

The race starts at 9 a.m. at the Desloge City Hall, 500 North Lincoln Street. Registration starts at 8 a.m. The cost is $20 or free for those 12 and under.