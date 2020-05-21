Developing a national park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Each summer tourists descend on Ste. Genevieve to take part in events related to the history of the first permanent settlement west of the Mississippi.

The town has many homes that survive from the early days of the settlement with many being carefully preserved and open to tours. Last year, the National Park Service (NPS) created a new park within the city named the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park.

Currently, the NPS owns two of the homes and is in the process of preserving them and preparing them for tours.

Chris Collins was recently named superintendent of the park and explained some of the highlights of each house.

The Jean Baptiste Valle House is located at 99 S. Main Street. It was built circa 1793-94 and serves as Collin’s office and park headquarters.

“My vision of this house, which has never really had house tours in it, is to highlight the Valle Family, the last commandant,” he said. “The kind of progression of the different members of the family. To highlight a little about their businesses, their mining.