Dill performs backstage at Grand Ole Opry

Local musician and singer Julia Dill of the band Sweetwater Holler recently performed backstage at the Grand Ole Opry thanks to a special invitation from Opry member and five-time Grammy award winner Darrin Vincent of the band Dailey & Vincent.

The event took place Sept 28. Joining her on fiddle were Jenee Fleenor, three-time CMA Musician of the Year, Darrin Vincent on bass, Bob Mummert on percussion, Jamie Dailey on rhythm guitar, and more.

“I am very thankful and overwhelmed by their kindness and making us so welcome," she said. "We were just feet from the stage in dressing room #2 surrounded by incredible talent and historic photos of the legends who have played there.

"Darrin went above and beyond inviting us to perform backstage with the best of the best. The Opry is the top of the world for me. Before their group went on stage, while the curtains were closed, Darrin even brought us out on stage to stand at the microphones in the legendary circle and he even let me hold his Grand Ole Opry member ring.”

She said they made us feel right at home and they spent the whole evening playing music in dressing room #2. They met other performers and watched the show.

"Jamey Johnson was in the dressing room next door and he was kind enough to say one of freestyles sounded just like Leon Redbone on 'Lazy Bones,'" she said. "Strangely, that was one of my grandpa’s favorite songs to sing to me. It felt like a God wink. My grandpa was very special to me and always wanted me to get to the Opry."

The invitation came about after Dill shared a song with Vincent on social media.

"We first met when I shared a gospel song I composed for lyrics written by BMI songwriter Rickey Dunn of North Carolina called 'He’s in the Boat,'" she said. "Darrin first invited me to their upcoming Steelville, Mo. show, and then, when we met backstage there, he invited me to bring my harmonicas backstage to the Grand Ole Opry."

She said she's been on Cloud 9 ever since.

"Lots of happy and grateful tears have been shed. God is good," she said. “It has been an incredible year. We play 65 shows this year. We were voted Best of the Parkland in local bands this spring. Then a few months ago in July, I was endorsed by Hohner harmonicas as an Official Hohner Artist, which was another lifelong dream come true. I’ve played Hohner harmonicas since my dad gave me my first Special 20 as a kid. He taught me basic melodies while I played sitting next to him in his pickup truck."

Sweetwater Holler performs dance music and classic favorites with rich vocals, smooth harmonies and dynamic musicianship. Covering classic and southern rock, blues and country, the seasoned band showcases award-winning fiddle player Justin Dill on vocals, fiddle and rhythm guitar; Official Hohner Artist Julia Dill on vocals, harmonica and rhythm guitar; soloist extraordinaire “Lightning-Hands” Bill Villmer on lead guitar; David Solomon on bass; and award-winning broadcaster Mike Ramsey on percussion and vocals.

Justin and Julia Dill were featured on the Chevy Music Showcase in 2013, and in 2020, the band was chosen to perform at the Missouri state capitol’s Salute to America celebration. For details about the band, a full show schedule, videos or booking info, visit SweetwaterHoller.com.