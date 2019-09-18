United Way of St. Francois County is hosting its annual Dine Out for the United Way fundraiser event at local restaurants on Thursdays.
Dine Out began on Sept. 7 at Benham Street Grill in Bonne Terre. Last week Colton’s Steakhouse and CiCi’s Pizza, both in Farmington, participated in this fundraiser. Restaurants who are a part of this program donate a percentage of their funds to the United Way organization of St. Francois County.
Dine Out has been going on for five years, and the participating restaurants have been selected by United Way or the restaurants called United Way to participate.
“We just keep using the same ones [restaurants]," said Clay Whitener, president of United Way of St. Francois County.
United Way hosts a few events throughout the year, and the funds raised go toward organizations that United Way supports. Some organizations that United Way supports include seven food pantries and five senior centers.
Whitener said that they have supported 34 non-profits this year.
“We do fundraising events to keep providing money for all these services throughout the county," he said.
The remainder of the Dine Out schedule is as follows:
Thursday, Sept. 19 – Shogun Japanese Steakhouse, Farmington; and El Tapatio, Desloge
Thursday, Sept. 26 – Steak ‘n Shake, Farmington
Thursday, Oct. 3 – El Tapatio, Farmington; and Hub’s Pub and Grill, Bonne Terre
Thursday, Oct. 10 – McDonald’s, both location in Farmington; and El Tapatio, Park Hills
Thursday, Oct. 17 – Long John Silver/A&W, Farmington; and Huddle House, Bonne Terre, Leadington and Farmington locations
Thursday, Oct. 24 – Little Caesar’s, Desloge and Farmington
Thursday, Oct. 31 – Pasta House, Farmington; and Subway, Bismarck, Bonne Terre, Desloge Walmart and Farmington
