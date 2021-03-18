Discover art at the Ste. Gen Art Guild

A must-see for art lovers of all types is the Ste. Genevieve Art Guild located in the old museum on Merchant Street in downtown Ste. Genevieve.
Carolyn Bach is president of the guild and talked about art history in town and the short time that the group has been in the building.
“We’ve been in this building for about a year and half,” she said. “This building has been the town’s museum since 1933. When the museum moved out, the county decided that this would be a good place for an arts center.
“We have three areas. There is an education department. Until the pandemic, we had a class for local children that didn’t have an opportunity for art education, they are homeschooled or private schooled. A couple of days a week we had classes in here.”
The guild plans, at some point, to resume classes for children and adults.
“Education is a part of our mission. Part of that education is talking about our history and art history.”
The second section of the gallery is the art history display that is an ongoing part of the museum. Bach said that there are two paintings that were in the original museum from 1933 and were donated by two members of the Ste. Genevieve Art Colony.
“We also have the Moses Riney exhibit,” she said. “This is part of Black History Month, but this was an initiative started by the son of one of our members.
"That’s one of our periodic art history exhibits. We will be having rotating art history exhibits as we go forward.”
The rest of the building is for members to exhibit their art. Bach stated that these exhibits rotate typically every other month.
“Our members are invited to display,” she said. “We have a lot of members doing different types of art. Someone does ceramics, fiber art, oil and watercolor painting, collage, sculpture.”
Bach said that the guild is not limited to just Ste. Genevieve residents, but covers an expansive area.
“We’re kind of a regional art guild,” she said. “We have members from Potosi, Cape Girardeau, Imperial. Eight are from St. Francois County.”
Art in Ste. Genevieve has a storied history, whether it be paintings by sometime resident John Jay Audubon, to Matthew Ziegler, Roscoe Misselhorn and Charles Rhinehart. An art colony flourished and had internationally renowned artist Thomas Hart Benton teaching painting one summer.
Bach said that the colony and the guild are two different entities.
“The Art Colony existed from 1932 until World War II. We had probably one of the most successful art colonies in the Midwest, it lasted for almost a decade. We are planning a big display of Art Colony connection. It will feature quite a few of the big name artists that were down here for the colony.”
The guild also hosts or participates in events throughout the year.
“We have the Plein Air event every year,” Bach said. “We participate in events during the year, the Garden Walk, the Fourth Friday Art Walks. The annual Holiday Christmas Festival, we’ve been doing that for a long time. We do special exhibits from time to time.”
As part of the promotion of the arts in Ste. Genevieve, the Art Guild has assembled an “Art History Trail” with a map that highlights historic artistry located in various galleries and businesses throughout downtown Ste. Genevieve.
The Ste. Genevieve Art Guild is located at 310 Merchant Street. Their website is www.artstegen.org, Facebook: stegenevieveartguild, or email at stegenevieveartguild@gmail.com
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com