Discover art at the Ste. Gen Art Guild

A must-see for art lovers of all types is the Ste. Genevieve Art Guild located in the old museum on Merchant Street in downtown Ste. Genevieve.

Carolyn Bach is president of the guild and talked about art history in town and the short time that the group has been in the building.

“We’ve been in this building for about a year and half,” she said. “This building has been the town’s museum since 1933. When the museum moved out, the county decided that this would be a good place for an arts center.

“We have three areas. There is an education department. Until the pandemic, we had a class for local children that didn’t have an opportunity for art education, they are homeschooled or private schooled. A couple of days a week we had classes in here.”

The guild plans, at some point, to resume classes for children and adults.

“Education is a part of our mission. Part of that education is talking about our history and art history.”

The second section of the gallery is the art history display that is an ongoing part of the museum. Bach said that there are two paintings that were in the original museum from 1933 and were donated by two members of the Ste. Genevieve Art Colony.