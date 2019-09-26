The Depot Café in Fredericktown opened its doors in February 2016 but since then it has opened the hearts and minds of those who eat there.
Owners Gary Turner and Ken Connelly retired to the area in 2014, making the move from city life in St. Louis to a quieter way of things in Fredericktown.
“When we moved here from St. Louis, I decided I wanted to open a small café and I went looking around,” Turner said. “I talked to the bank and they suggested that I rent.”
Turner said he searched around town at rentals but none of them felt right and then the old depot building came up for sale.
“At that time I was looking for a place to rent and Dennis Bess, my insurance agent, called me and said ‘you may want to go look at that building,’” Turner said. “I came in and walked in this room, the dining room, and it was filled with junk but you know all the woodwork and the high ceilings, the atmosphere, this was what I was looking for.”
Turner said he left the building and went straight to the bank to figure out how to buy the depot.
Since that moment, Turner and Connelly have transformed the building into the Depot Café while still keeping the historic relevance it has to the community.
Turner is no stranger to the food industry with 48 years in the restaurant business. He said he began throwing pizzas at 17 and has worked in places from very casual to fine dining.
“I like it all. My favorite thing to do is host,” Turner said. “I like greeting people at the door and talking to them. But I love to wait tables, I love to cook, I just love it all which works out well and I like good food.”
Turner said he would describe his menu as eclectic, country style with a flare from different parts of the county and even the world.
“I like Cajun food, it’s kind of a country style,” Turner said. “I like southwestern food, I like Italian food and it’s all kind of country flavor. I like food with lots of flavor, I don’t do the bland.”
Turner said while he uses Cajun flavors that does not necessarily mean they are spicy. He said some of his recipes have a kick to it but it is more about the flavor.
“It’s different than most places mostly because I like different foods,” Turner said. “I only make foods that I like. You can’t create something if you don’t like it.”
Turner said they write most of their own recipes mainly because it’s fun to do and he gets to do whatever he wants. He said typically he gets a taste for something and starts working on the next recipe to fulfill that craving.
Since New Year’s Eve, the Depot Café has made two changes. It has opened its doors on Mondays and added a full bar, custom built by the two.
Turner said their guests come in and enjoy a cocktail but that they are not a bar atmosphere.
“There are people who want to come out and get a drink,” Turner said. “That’s what it was always about, providing a service.”
Those who walk into the Depot today will think the bar has always been there as it fits beautifully in the corner. As for being open on Mondays, Turner said he could not do it without his team.
“Around here there are other places that are closed on Mondays or Sundays,” Turner said. “I understand that especially if you are privately owned but we were closed on Mondays for a long time, the first three years. The difference was I now have two managers that work well. It gives them a chance to learn and they are doing a great job. I couldn’t do it without them.”
Turner said they just began offering a Monday night special of pot roast.
“We cook it overnight with onions, celery and carrots at a very low temperature so it is just as tender as it can be,” Turner said. “We then use the vegetables and the stock that comes out of the roast to make a gravy. Then serve it with homemade mashed potatoes, a vegetable and choice of soup or salad.”
Turner said on their first night of having the special, they sold out and he plans to make larger batches going forward.
With the change of the season Turner said he will also begin to change his menu to include more fall items.
“The season will change and we will bring in the sweet potato pecan pie and I think we will do an apple streusel pie again in the fall,” Turner said. “We have a lot of great meal salads. We are doing a seasonal, the kabobs are getting ready to go away. It’ll finish up in September, and sometime in October we will bring in what we had last year which is our harvest salad.”
Turner said the harvest salad has fresh greens, feta cheese, fresh pear, craisins, pork belly and a house made butternut squash salad dressing. He said he has also started to intentionally add more fish or seafood to his specials.
“I worked in seafood restaurants for a while. I ran a kitchen as general manager so I’m fairly well trained in seafood and I like it a lot,” Turner said. “I want more seafood in the restaurant and so I am kind of gearing in that direction.”
One of Turner’s seafood specials was an 8 ounce butterfly trout in chili lime butter. Turner said he had it on the menu a few years ago but thinks they were too new and people did not trust him yet.
“I think they do trust me now,” Turner said. “I think that is what I have to do I have to earn the trust of the community and the people in general so they know that when they come in they are going to get a good meal.”
Turner said he sees new people frequently and most stick to the safe route and order a burger. He said once they taste the burger and see how excellent it is they are more willing to try other options.
When asked what his favorite thing on the menu was Turner had a difficult time choosing just one thing but landed on ribeye steak. He said he has prime rib almost every Saturday night.
Through the restaurant Turner and Connelly have quickly become an important duo of the community, working hard to help in any way they can, so it was not shocking to see they were having a fundraising raffle for Furever Paws and Claws.
“We are avid gardeners and plant people so we decided this year to bring these big plants that we had at the house to make the restaurant look better,” Turner said. “We decided not to bring them back which means we were just going to give them away and my son said ‘why don't you raffle them off?'"
Turner said he thought it was a nice idea but was not looking to make any money off of them. This was the moment Turner thought of Charlet Pense, one of their customers.
“Charlet Pense is a great customer of ours,” Turner said. “She actually helped us once when we had to rehome a dog when it just wasn’t going to fit with our family. We thought she could use the money for her foundation Furever Paws and Claws.”
Turner said all the proceeds will go to Furever Paws and Claws with tickets being sold for a dollar a piece or six for five dollars.
“It’s all about helping Furever Paws and Claws,” Turner said. “She spends a lot of money and time taking care of these animals that need a home.”
