Discovering nature from indoors

The weather for outdoor hiking, hunting, fishing and bird-watching might be taking a turn for the chilly and wet, but Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is ready to satisfy your call to the wild — and you might learn something valuable to your hobby and about your state, to boot.

On a recent trip to the Missouri Department of Conservation-run center, an older gentleman walked in carrying a large bowl filled with fungus.

“I’m wondering if you can help me identify what I got here,” he said. “I’m thinking it’s some kind of mushroom I can eat.”

It turned out to be Hen of the Woods, or Maitake, a mushroom that, when cooked properly and safely, is said to taste a lot like chicken.

His curiosity satisfied, he walked further into the center with his wife and a number of grandchildren to explore the interactive exhibits, aquariums, videos and taxidermy mounts that explain Missouri’s flora and fauna.

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., the Nature Center opened in 2005 near the intersection of Kingshighway and exit 99 on I-55, although if you’re visiting, the highway and intersection are undergoing a massive renovation, so a slight detour might be necessary — just consult your GPS map.