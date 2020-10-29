Discovering nature from indoors

The weather for outdoor hiking, hunting, fishing and bird-watching might be taking a turn for the chilly and wet, but Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is ready to satisfy your call to the wild — and you might learn something valuable to your hobby and about your state, to boot.
On a recent trip to the Missouri Department of Conservation-run center, an older gentleman walked in carrying a large bowl filled with fungus.
“I’m wondering if you can help me identify what I got here,” he said. “I’m thinking it’s some kind of mushroom I can eat.”
It turned out to be Hen of the Woods, or Maitake, a mushroom that, when cooked properly and safely, is said to taste a lot like chicken.
His curiosity satisfied, he walked further into the center with his wife and a number of grandchildren to explore the interactive exhibits, aquariums, videos and taxidermy mounts that explain Missouri’s flora and fauna.
Open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., the Nature Center opened in 2005 near the intersection of Kingshighway and exit 99 on I-55, although if you’re visiting, the highway and intersection are undergoing a massive renovation, so a slight detour might be necessary — just consult your GPS map.
More than half a million people have walked through the center’s doors, often with small children in tow, ready to take advantage of the many exhibits, lectures, videos and youth and adult classes — fly fishing, archery, seed collecting, and identifying mushrooms, snakes, trees, birds, and all manner of Southeast Missouri’s many specimens of life — even “scat,” which is a polite term for “wildlife poop.”
The huge, freshwater aquariums feature fish and reptiles found in Missouri lakes, ponds and rivers, and visitors will want to see the two-headed snake as soon as they arrive. There are interactive exhibits related to hunting and camping, a children’s play area and an indoor seated area for just looking out the window at the trees. The gift shop features books and toys, but also contains free pamphlets, brochures and booklets offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation regarding parks, natural areas, and specimen identification.
But on nice days, much of the activity around the center takes place outside—there are boat rentals for paddling around Cape’s North County Park lakes, there’s fishing for black bass, catfish, crappie and sunfish, picnicking and hiking around the two-mile White Oak Trace nature trail that forms the border of the park and center, and studying the center’s landscape for its native plants that provide seasonal color and texture throughout the year.
For more information on individual or group visits, classes or lectures, contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 573-290-5218, or check out its webpage. You can even virtually visit on YouTube.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
