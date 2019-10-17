Fall festivities and Halloween high-jinks continue, as a Trunk or Treat and vendor sale takes over Doe Run City Park this Saturday, carrying on the small town’s tradition of park gatherings that reaches back over decades.
Lisa Brotherton-Barnes, one of the organizers, said Doe Run has always had big events in the city park, often when Doe Run High School alumni used to gather for reunion homecomings. Then it was the Apple Butter Festival, which a couple of years ago, transitioned to Trunk or Treat.
“In the 1970s, there used to be homecoming for those who attended Doe Run High School, and we still have older generations who come down and would like to see a revival of community spirit, that’s one of the things we’re trying to foster with our events throughout the year,” she said.
“This year we decided, due to popular demand by request of vendors, to transition it to a Fall Festival,” she said. “It’s open to any vendors, crafters, information booth, it’s open to anyone who has something to sell or something to inform the public.
“And it gives kids a chance to trick-or-treat, show off their costumes and grab up some candy.”
Brotherton-Barnes said vendor spaces are still available “up to five minutes before” the festival starts.
“Even a little yard sale, if they want to come and set up in the park, they’re more than welcome to. It’s $10 or $15 if they need electricity,” she said. “Anyone can just message me on the Doe Run City Park Facebook page.”
She added she can also be texted at 573-760-6886.
The vendor sale and Trunk or Treat at Doe Run City Park, located at 2854 Buck Mountain Rd., is open to vendor setup from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., she said. The craft tables, flea market tables and information booths will be up and running from 10 a.m. until about 3 or 4 p.m.
Special activities for kids begin about 3 p.m., featuring fall and Halloween crafts, games and cookie decorating.
But the big draw for any trunk-or-treater is the candy, and that grand parade begins at 5 p.m., Brotherton-Barnes said.
“It’s a neat way for kids to parade around in their costumes and get candy from people who are safe,” she said. “Anyone who’d like to participate is welcome, especially if they live in a rural or remote area where they don’t get many trick-or-treaters, or maybe they used to get trick-or-treaters but they don’t anymore and they miss them. They’re welcome to be a part of this.”
And numbers of candy-givers could be vital. Brotherton-Barnes said the trunk or treat brings out a surprising amount of kids.
“First year, one church in particular made about 275 goody bags, so they knew specifically how many kids they could entertain with what they had,” she said. “They blew through that maybe an hour into the event. We safely say that, just children alone, in the neighborhood of 400 is not an extreme number (to anticipate), at all. And any vendors can imagine how many adults would factor into that, if there are about 400 kids.”
In addition to the vendor fair and trunk or treat, the Doe Run Fire Protection unit is expected to show up with one of their trucks, emergency permitting, and Greg Bates will DJ and emcee for the event to keep the mood lively.
“We’re proud of our little community park,” Brotherton-Barnes said. “We’re trying to give our community positive publicity. You know, living in the area, you might think of Doe Run as ‘drug bust’ or ‘house burning down,’ but there are good people who live here and make it a nice place to live. Quite a few people (live here) who are financially under-served, and we want to make sure they have nice things to do on the holiday just like any kid in another town.”
