Don’t miss chance to see award-winning juggler

Juggling extraordinaire Brian Wendling will add witty antics and mesmerizing feats when he takes the stage locally this month.
Wendling, of Kansas City, Mo., will perform at the Farmington Centene Center on Jan. 23 at 2 p.m.
The international award-winning juggler is a Missouri Arts Council Touring Performer. He has earned many awards including the International Jugglers’ Association’s top five individual performer and for team champion.
In addition, Wendling earned the Best Stage Act at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival multiple times.
The skilled juggler has performed at a variety of venues and activities: Kansas City Symphony; Disney World Village New Vaudeville Series; Dickens on the Strand Festival in Galveston, Texas; Branson’s Silver Dollar City; Minnesota Renaissance Festival; and numerous schools and corporations.
From popping ping-pong balls out of his mouth to spinning lassos to bouncing balls on a drum, Wendling is an entertainer who specializes in balancing, tossing and catching a variety of items. He has balanced on an unsupported ladder or globe and more to captivate – and often hilariously entertain – his audience.
Tickets can be purchased at the Farmington Civic Center in person or by calling 573-756-0900. Tickets are $5.
This event, sponsored by Mineral Area Council on the Arts and the City of Farmington, is an ArtSafe Certified event. Attendees are required to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. In addition, only 300 tickets are available for purchase to accommodate safe seating.
Scottye Adkins, MACOA’s executive director, said, “Due to the COVID-19 virus, we have had to be flexible and creative with the 2020-21 season.”
Adkins said Wendling is a remarkably talented performer.
“We are truly honored to be able to sponsor him in our area,” she said, “to provide an event that all ages will truly enjoy!”
This performance is made possible with public support from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency, and funds received from First Presbyterian Church of Fredericktown.