Don’t miss chance to see award-winning juggler

Juggling extraordinaire Brian Wendling will add witty antics and mesmerizing feats when he takes the stage locally this month.

Wendling, of Kansas City, Mo., will perform at the Farmington Centene Center on Jan. 23 at 2 p.m.

The international award-winning juggler is a Missouri Arts Council Touring Performer. He has earned many awards including the International Jugglers’ Association’s top five individual performer and for team champion.

In addition, Wendling earned the Best Stage Act at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival multiple times.

The skilled juggler has performed at a variety of venues and activities: Kansas City Symphony; Disney World Village New Vaudeville Series; Dickens on the Strand Festival in Galveston, Texas; Branson’s Silver Dollar City; Minnesota Renaissance Festival; and numerous schools and corporations.

From popping ping-pong balls out of his mouth to spinning lassos to bouncing balls on a drum, Wendling is an entertainer who specializes in balancing, tossing and catching a variety of items. He has balanced on an unsupported ladder or globe and more to captivate – and often hilariously entertain – his audience.