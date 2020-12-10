Downtown Ironton ready for Christmas in the Valley

Saturday is the perfect day to visit the decked-out Iron County Courthouse.
Thanks to the Christmas Committee, the gazebo is all decorated with lights, garland, red bows, and a tree in time for Saturday’s Christmas in the Valley celebration.
“A lot of people tell us it's like being in a Hallmark movie,” Event organizer Alison Erpenbach said.
The activities planned for the event would also fit in to a Hallmark movie, including carriage and Polar Express rides, free s’mores, photos with Santa Claus, and a Christmas market.
“It's been a stressful year,” Erpenbach said. “And I think this this will help spread some Christmas cheer and maybe help everybody get in the Christmas spirit. It's fun and everybody enjoys it.”
The day kicks off at 2 p.m. with the Reindeer Run to benefit the Arcadia Valley Sports Complex. It’s a 2-mile family fun run, walk, and bike ride that starts at the courthouse. Registration starts at 1 p.m. and is $25.
There will also be live entertainment throughout the day with a live nativity and choir performances.
Many of the stores downtown will also be open for those interested in Christmas shopping.
And, of course, every good Hallmark movie needs a parade. The parade will start at 6 p.m.
To allow for more social distancing, Santa will be available at the courthouse before and after the parade for photos. Before the parade, he will be available at 4:30 p.m.
Erpenbach said they will also be wiping down the Polar Express and carriage in between uses. They also plan to limit the number of people on the Polar Express and will try to limit it to family units.
To keep people warm, there will also be a few fire pits.
“That was a hit the last couple of years,” Erpenbach said.
