Downtown Ironton ready for Christmas in the Valley

Saturday is the perfect day to visit the decked-out Iron County Courthouse.

Thanks to the Christmas Committee, the gazebo is all decorated with lights, garland, red bows, and a tree in time for Saturday’s Christmas in the Valley celebration.

“A lot of people tell us it's like being in a Hallmark movie,” Event organizer Alison Erpenbach said.

The activities planned for the event would also fit in to a Hallmark movie, including carriage and Polar Express rides, free s’mores, photos with Santa Claus, and a Christmas market.

“It's been a stressful year,” Erpenbach said. “And I think this this will help spread some Christmas cheer and maybe help everybody get in the Christmas spirit. It's fun and everybody enjoys it.”

The day kicks off at 2 p.m. with the Reindeer Run to benefit the Arcadia Valley Sports Complex. It’s a 2-mile family fun run, walk, and bike ride that starts at the courthouse. Registration starts at 1 p.m. and is $25.

There will also be live entertainment throughout the day with a live nativity and choir performances.

Many of the stores downtown will also be open for those interested in Christmas shopping.