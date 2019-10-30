The Downtown Park Hills Association (DPHA) will hold its 14th annual Trunk 'n Treat the evening of Halloween in the municipal parking lot.
The annual event is a free and safe way to celebrate Halloween and the municipal parking lot, located on West Main Street, will be packed with businesses and organizations that will set up in the lot and hand out candy to the children stopping by.
DPHA Secretary Tamara Coleman said this is the first year that they have completely filled all 28 spots in the parking lot and they have a total of 33 treat sponsors this year, which is the most they’ve ever had participate.
She said that the event usually has between 500 and 1,000 area children come through.
You have free articles remaining.
The Trunk 'n Treating will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with children and parents lining up along the sidewalk leading down to The River Worship Center where candy will also be given out.
Cold temperatures are in the forecast for Thursday and RaeCole’s Coffee Bar, right next door to the municipal lot, will be open until 7 p.m. helping Trunk 'n Treaters stay warm and handing out candy alongside the Sanderson sisters from the movie, Hocus Pocus movie.
The winner of the scarecrow contest in which many downtown businesses have been participating will be announced during the Trunk 'n Treat event. Voting for the best scarecrow will continue until 4 p.m. Thursday. Votes can be cast on the DPHA’s Facebook Page. The winner will be awarded a traveling trophy to display in their business until the contest returns next year
For more information, or to cast votes for the best downtown scarecrow, visit the DPHA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/downtownparkhills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.