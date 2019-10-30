{{featured_button_text}}

The Downtown Park Hills Association (DPHA) will hold its 14th annual Trunk 'n Treat the evening of Halloween in the municipal parking lot.

The annual event is a free and safe way to celebrate Halloween and the municipal parking lot, located on West Main Street, will be packed with businesses and organizations that will set up in the lot and hand out candy to the children stopping by.

DPHA Secretary Tamara Coleman said this is the first year that they have completely filled all 28 spots in the parking lot and they have a total of 33 treat sponsors this year, which is the most they’ve ever had participate.

She said that the event usually has between 500 and 1,000 area children come through.

The Trunk 'n Treating will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with children and parents lining up along the sidewalk leading down to The River Worship Center where candy will also be given out.

Cold temperatures are in the forecast for Thursday and RaeCole’s Coffee Bar, right next door to the municipal lot, will be open until 7 p.m. helping Trunk 'n Treaters stay warm and handing out candy alongside the Sanderson sisters from the movie, Hocus Pocus movie.

The winner of the scarecrow contest in which many downtown businesses have been participating will be announced during the Trunk 'n Treat event. Voting for the best scarecrow will continue until 4 p.m. Thursday. Votes can be cast on the DPHA’s Facebook Page. The winner will be awarded a traveling trophy to display in their business until the contest returns next year

For more information, or to cast votes for the best downtown scarecrow, visit the DPHA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/downtownparkhills.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Load comments