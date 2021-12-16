Downtown set for Saturday night shopping

With supply chain hiccups across the nation during the holiday shopping season, one local village’s retail shops are opening their doors for extended hours on Saturday.

Caledonia’s Sidewalk Glow Christmas Shopping Night, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, will harken back to the old days of small-town shopping when boutiques tricked out with holiday decorations and merchandise will feature discounts, an appearance by Santa, carolers and luminaria.

Old Village Mercantile owner Nina Gilliam said it’s the second year the retailers have cooperated to stage the event.

“Well, last year was our first year and we started it in celebration of our new sidewalks. We wanted to light them up into a glow, and at the same time, this village usually closes up about 5 o’clock,” she said. “We wanted to give people a convenient opportunity to shop if they can't come during the day. So that night, it's late-night shopping time in Caledonia.

“Main Street looks so beautiful at night as you drive through, all the historic buildings are lit up with luminaria.”

With eight shops participating, visitors can tell which ones are open by the luminaria glowing in front of them.

“A lot of the shops are going to have different offerings for these last-minute Christmas gifts, so there'll be a lot of discounts and specials and treats and things like that throughout the stores,” Gilliam said.

One will be Caledonia Vintage and Gifts, which will host Mr. Claus himself from 6-8 p.m. Those who prefer music can duck into the Caledonia United Methodist Church, which will feature a holiday concert by the choir from 6-8 p.m.

“A lot of people would love to see inside the historic church, it's on the National Register. This might be one of the best times to see this beautiful church and hear Christmas music,” Gilliam said. “It'll be a nice evening to enjoy Christmas in the village.”

Walking up and down the Main Street – which is also Highway 21 – and in and out of the luminaria-lit stops can work up an appetite. Gilliam said Old Caledonian Bed & Breakfast, which opened Nov. 1 in an 1849 house that’s on the National Register of Historic Places, also just recently opened a bistro inside that she said has fabulous soups and sandwiches, pulled pork, “and he makes this amazing Caesar dressing himself. Everything's homemade and he has wine and beer, so you can just have a cheese and meat plate, if you want something light.”

For a town with a population less than 200, Caledonia doesn’t sit still, with what seems like an event nearly every other weekend.

“We were on the Mike Huckabee show, he has a special slot where he highlights towns, and he highlighted our village saying that, for a town of 130, these are all the amazing things about the village,” Gilliam said. “We’ve often had people coming from all over to visit, but we’ve seen a lot more people from all over the country, after they saw us on TV.”

Gilliam said she’s been hearing a lot of good feedback from all these events, as well.

“We’re a small community and all our businesses work together really well. And often, we’ll send people over to Potosi or Farmington, I’m close with the Academy, a lot of the growth comes from having these events and bringing people in, it really helps our shops in the village, and often the towns they come through to get here,” she said.

“People seem to love this village, they love the historic buildings, the history, they love coming in and visiting and spending the day. Every weekend we see people outside the candy store that have Christmas trees on their vehicles from the tree farm here, and it's a wonderful place to bring family, shop the village, visit the candy store, and celebrate the holidays.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

