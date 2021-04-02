Drive-in opens for season

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are the perfect welcome to the upcoming season of the Starlite Drive-In.

Owner Doug Mercille already has plenty of plans in progress for this year’s season at the drive-in.

This will be the 69th year for Starlite Drive-In. The local landmark opened in 1952 and has been owned by the Mercille family since 1968. It was closed for only one season in 2009 due to a family illness.

The drive-in officially opens the weekend of April 2-4 starting at 8 p.m. with “Godzilla vs. Kong” followed by “Wonder Woman 1984.” “Tom and Jerry and “The Croods: A New Age” will be shown on side two. The second shows begin about 10 p.m.

An Easter egg hunt special event and photos with the Easter Bunny will take place April 4 at 6 p.m. before the show. There is no cost for this event. Kids will be divided into age groups for 0-6 and 7-12.

For those who want to stay for the movie afterward, they will need to pay the admission fee at the gate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}