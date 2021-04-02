 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drive-in opens for season
0 comments
alert top story

Drive-in opens for season

{{featured_button_text}}
Best of Starlite Drive-in
Bobby Radford

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are the perfect welcome to the upcoming season of the Starlite Drive-In.

Owner Doug Mercille already has plenty of plans in progress for this year’s season at the drive-in.

This will be the 69th year for Starlite Drive-In. The local landmark opened in 1952 and has been owned by the Mercille family since 1968. It was closed for only one season in 2009 due to a family illness.

The drive-in officially opens the weekend of April 2-4 starting at 8 p.m. with “Godzilla vs. Kong” followed by “Wonder Woman 1984.” “Tom and Jerry and “The Croods: A New Age” will be shown on side two. The second shows begin about 10 p.m.

An Easter egg hunt special event and photos with the Easter Bunny will take place April 4 at 6 p.m. before the show. There is no cost for this event. Kids will be divided into age groups for 0-6 and 7-12.

For those who want to stay for the movie afterward, they will need to pay the admission fee at the gate.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Other events coming up during this season at the drive-in include the Peterson Farm Brothers concert on April 22; the movie “Mortal Kombat” in April; in-person concert with Skillet and guests Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon on May 22; the movie “Black Widow” in May; five screen concerts through Encore Drive-In Nights; and performances by local bands.

Cost is $20 per vehicle for shows Friday through Sunday. Cost is $15 per vehicle for Monday through Thursday. A maximum of six people is included in this rate. Tickets can be purchased at the drive-in or online at starlitedrivein.com.

“Currently we are open weekends only,” said Mercille, “but we will also open weekdays sometime in May.”

Patrons at the drive-in can order concessions online while at the drive-in to be delivered directly to their vehicles. They can also rent radios to listen to the movies if they want to sit outside of their vehicles.

Mercille said the drive-in is also available to host small- and large-sized crowds, including wedding receptions and other special events.

“Parking is almost never an issue,” he said.

Sponsors for future events are also sought to help the drive-in bring more talent to the area. Call 314-489-5086 for more information.

Starlite Drive-In is located at 15605 N. State Highway 21 in Cadet. For information, visit starlitedrivein.com, visit their Facebook page or call 573-438-4974 for showtime information.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Some (but not all) of the rules at Starlite Drive-In:

•Vehicle lights must remain off during the show. Parking lights are acceptable when parking or exiting after dark. Headlights and daytime running lights must remain off once the show begins.

•Park vehicles within one foot of the post to allow for a second vehicle also fit in the space.

•Parking is a first-come, first-serve basis.

•If there is no post to park beside, then that space is reserved. A fire safety lane must be maintained around the concession building.

•Because the drive-in’s ramps are elevated, guests should set their vehicle’s parking brake to prevent accidental movement.

•Oversized vehicles should park in rear rows or at the ends of the ramp.

•For patrons who are watching the movie outside of their vehicle, they should put their blankets and chairs in front of their vehicle out of the traffic lane.

•Do not leave children unattended.

•Sitting on the roofs of vehicles is not allowed.

•Lift gates must be tied down to roof level if they are left open during the movie. Twine is available in the projection booth.

•No cash refunds are given. Passes are given only when shows are officially canceled before the first movie is completed.

•Movies are shown even if it rains. No rain passes are given.

•Guests should keep their radios tuned to the movie at all times. If they decide to play their own music before the show begins, they must keep the volume down so they do not disturb other patrons.

•No alcohol or drugs are permitted on the premises.

•Vehicles which emit excessive fumes may be asked to turn off their vehicles or reposition them to rear rows.

•No vulgar or profane language or loud voices.

•No running on the grounds.

•Patrons must wear a shirt and shoes for entrance into the concession stand. Shoes are strongly recommended to be worn at all times.

•Patrons are discouraged from taking their pets with them to the drive-in.

•Laser pointers are prohibited.

•Recording or photographing the movie at any time is prohibited.

•Guests should properly dispose of their trash.

•Vandalism is not tolerated. Patrons who choose to do so will be expelled without a refund.

•Smoking is permitted on the grounds but not in the concession building.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 Best Easter Candies to Fill Your Basket

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Country Days is returning
Local

Country Days is returning

  • Updated

After canceling last year’s Country Days because of health concerns centered around the COVID-19 pandemic, the Farmington Regional Chamber of …

COVID cancels Chautauqua again
Local

COVID cancels Chautauqua again

  • Updated

While the race to vaccinate the world against COVID-19 continues and the number of American coronavirus cases drops— with many states still re…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News