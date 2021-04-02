Drive-in opens for season

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are the perfect welcome to the upcoming season of the Starlite Drive-In.
Owner Doug Mercille already has plenty of plans in progress for this year’s season at the drive-in.
This will be the 69th year for Starlite Drive-In. The local landmark opened in 1952 and has been owned by the Mercille family since 1968. It was closed for only one season in 2009 due to a family illness.
The drive-in officially opens the weekend of April 2-4 starting at 8 p.m. with “Godzilla vs. Kong” followed by “Wonder Woman 1984.” “Tom and Jerry and “The Croods: A New Age” will be shown on side two. The second shows begin about 10 p.m.
An Easter egg hunt special event and photos with the Easter Bunny will take place April 4 at 6 p.m. before the show. There is no cost for this event. Kids will be divided into age groups for 0-6 and 7-12.
For those who want to stay for the movie afterward, they will need to pay the admission fee at the gate.
Other events coming up during this season at the drive-in include the Peterson Farm Brothers concert on April 22; the movie “Mortal Kombat” in April; in-person concert with Skillet and guests Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon on May 22; the movie “Black Widow” in May; five screen concerts through Encore Drive-In Nights; and performances by local bands.
Cost is $20 per vehicle for shows Friday through Sunday. Cost is $15 per vehicle for Monday through Thursday. A maximum of six people is included in this rate. Tickets can be purchased at the drive-in or online at starlitedrivein.com.
“Currently we are open weekends only,” said Mercille, “but we will also open weekdays sometime in May.”
Patrons at the drive-in can order concessions online while at the drive-in to be delivered directly to their vehicles. They can also rent radios to listen to the movies if they want to sit outside of their vehicles.
Mercille said the drive-in is also available to host small- and large-sized crowds, including wedding receptions and other special events.
“Parking is almost never an issue,” he said.
Sponsors for future events are also sought to help the drive-in bring more talent to the area. Call 314-489-5086 for more information.
Starlite Drive-In is located at 15605 N. State Highway 21 in Cadet. For information, visit starlitedrivein.com, visit their Facebook page or call 573-438-4974 for showtime information.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal