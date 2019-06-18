The Mineral Area College Little Theatre Guild is in the act once again as their production of “Drop Dead!” takes the stage this week.
Performances for “Drop Dead!” will run from Thursday to Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door on the night of the performance or at the MAC Bookstore. Tickets are $7 for general admission and $3 for students and seniors.
“Drop Dead!” is a mystery/comedy musical written by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore. The musical is about an odd-ball cast of “has been” actors who are attempting to revive their careers by performing in “Drop Dead!” The musical is directed by “wonder child of the Broadway stage Victor Le Pewe."
At the dress rehearsal the set falls, props break, and the producer and an actor are murdered. However, the show must go on. During the opening night performance the murders continue. The remaining actors must save the show and their careers, solve the mystery, and stay alive for the curtain call.
Dorian Carrillo, originally from Texas, will play the role of Director Le Pewe. Carrillo had previous roles in "Romeo and Juliet" as well as "9 to 5." Carrillo describes Le Pewe as "Robin Williams in ‘Bird Cage.'”
Carillo said that Le Pewe has failed at a bunch of the shows he has done and no one will hire him until he gets the opportunity to direct “Drop Dead!” Carillo said that this is Le Pewe’s last big opportunity to get things right.
“I’ve never been in the audience while acting and I’ve never worn a wig in a performance,” said Carillo. “The biggest challenge has been that I’ve never played a gay character.”
Carillo said that he has enjoyed the challenges of playing Le Pewe.
Sandra Szendrey, a native of Alaska, will play the role of Candy Apples. Szendrey is attending Mineral Area College on a wrestling scholarship.
Szendrey said that Candy Apples is the girlfriend of Sol, who is the producer of “Drop Dead!” Szendrey also said that Candy Apples is an ex porn star.
“Candy reminds me of a cross between Anna Faris in ‘The House Bunny’ and Lisa Kudrow in ‘Friends,'” said Szendrey. “Candy has her smart moments but she is overall not exactly bright.”
Szendrey described herself as typically being a more physical character and said that she is not used to playing such a feminine role.
“I’m normally cast in a more masculine role and the role of Candy is much more silly than my usual roles,” said Szendrey.
The role of Mona Monet/Betty Barrington will be played by Molly Rae, who is a native of Jefferson County and attended Jefferson College. Rae said that she moved to Bonne Terre last year.
Rae described her first role, Mona Monet, as a self-made star. Rae said that Monet had her own self-made television show and she thinks she is better than everyone else and expects everything to be handed to her.
Rae added that Monet’s counterpart, Betty Barrington, is an actress playing Beth in “Drop Dead!” Rae described Betty as "butler rich" and said that Betty wants everything done for her and feels as if everyone is beneath her.
“This is my first play,” said Rae. “I’m normally a very cheery person in real life so for this role I had to do a lot of changing to play this sarcastic and patronizing character.”
Kevin Bohnenkamp, a Parkland native who attended Mineral Area College from 2012-2013, will play the role of Phillip the stage manager. Bohnenkamp said that Phillip is Le Pewe’s right-hand man and is willing to do anything to get Victor back on top.
“This has been a very interesting role,” said Bohnenkamp, “and I absolutely love playing Phillip.”
Bohnenkamp said that he is used to playing the “bad guy” so this has been a welcome change for him.
“I did have to shave an 8-inch beard for the role, but it has been an easy role to get in to,” said Bohnenkamp.
The musical is directed by Charles Gallaher.
