EAA hosts Fly-In Saturday in Fredericktown

While the powered paragliders do not require a license and the gyroplanes require a minimum of a FAA Sport Plane license, the majority of pilots participating in the event have a FAA Private Pilot License and several are FAA certified flight instructors.

Food trucks plan to be at the event including Ghee Ghee’s Kitchen and Lalo’s Mexican Grill.

The event will be fun for all ages with aerial demonstrations, food trucks, airplanes that fly in and the displays. Plus there will be free popcorn and organizers are working on getting a sound system to play the movie "Planes" for all the little ones.

Gregory said he hopes those in attendance take away that aviation is multi-faceted.

"We have aviation which is a business, like the charter aircraft on display," Gregory said. "We have service aviation like the Air Evac Team and the military."

Gregory said there are so many different areas in aviation that there is a little something for everyone to explore and learn about.

"We also want the community to know that their local airport is a place where fun and learning happens," Gregory said.