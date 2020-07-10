Eckert's now requiring reservations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eckert’s Farm, the family farm in Belleville, Illinois at 951 S. Green Mount Road, and in Grafton, Illinois at 20995 Eckert Orchard Road, has announced the official opening of the pick-your-own season for summer crops with social distancing guidelines in place.

Pick-your-own seasons will be by reservation only, and time slots must be purchased in advance online at www.eckerts.com. Reservations are currently open through July 19. The cost is currently $3 per person and children under 2 years old are free. Price is subject to change as additional social distancing practices may be required.

The Belleville farm will have fresh blackberries for picking. Peaches and vegetables will be available by mid-July (dates subject to change based on crop availability). The Grafton farm will be open for picking blackberries and peaches beginning July 17.

“We tested out our protocol for our pick-your-own seasons with strawberries in May, and we had a great response from our guests. With those safe, effective practices in place, we have a new way of operating for pick-your-own season this year at our farms. Although the process may be a little different, we are looking forward to delivering family memories for all of our guests on the farms,” said Vice President of Retail Operations Angie Eckert.