Eckert's now requiring reservations

Eckert’s Farm, the family farm in Belleville, Illinois at 951 S. Green Mount Road, and in Grafton, Illinois at 20995 Eckert Orchard Road, has announced the official opening of the pick-your-own season for summer crops with social distancing guidelines in place.
Pick-your-own seasons will be by reservation only, and time slots must be purchased in advance online at www.eckerts.com. Reservations are currently open through July 19. The cost is currently $3 per person and children under 2 years old are free. Price is subject to change as additional social distancing practices may be required.
The Belleville farm will have fresh blackberries for picking. Peaches and vegetables will be available by mid-July (dates subject to change based on crop availability). The Grafton farm will be open for picking blackberries and peaches beginning July 17.
“We tested out our protocol for our pick-your-own seasons with strawberries in May, and we had a great response from our guests. With those safe, effective practices in place, we have a new way of operating for pick-your-own season this year at our farms. Although the process may be a little different, we are looking forward to delivering family memories for all of our guests on the farms,” said Vice President of Retail Operations Angie Eckert.
Eckert’s will ensure the safety and well-being of guests and team members during the pick-your-own experience with a number of safety precautions in place. Upon arrival, guests will be required to check-in before entering the fields. The number of attendees will be limited during each time slot to ensure proper social distancing. Guests are asked to wear masks and be extremely mindful of social distancing from others. Handwashing stations will be provided for guests to wash their hands before entering the fields. All Eckert’s staff will be wearing masks as well as following additional CDC recommendations.
Blackberries and peaches are set to be priced by the pound. Vegetables available at the Belleville farm will include squash, tomatoes, beets, corn, kale, peppers, turnips and onions. Pick-Your-Own blackberries and veggies will be closed every Monday due to field maintenance.
Eckert’s also offers a variety of resources to keep adults and kids entertained at home. Sign up for the Eckert’s newsletter with educational activities, stay-at-home crafts and delicious recipes. Follow along on social media on Facebook and Instagram where the team will be sharing their daily updates from the farm. At-home cooks can check out Eckert’s Country Recipes for cooking and grilling inspiration every night of the week.
Eckert’s Inc. is the largest family-owned and operated pick-your-own orchard in the United States. Originally established as a farm and simple roadside stand in Illinois, the Eckert family now owns and operates farming, entertainment and retail entities in Belleville, Grafton and Millstadt, Illinois as well as most recently, Versailles, Kentucky. For a century, Eckert’s has been a local source for agricultural products including asparagus, beets, zucchini, kale, squash, onions and peppers, strawberries, blackberries, peaches, apples and pumpkins, and more. Guests of Eckert’s farms get to experience the farming practices firsthand with the farms’ pick-your-own produce experiences during growing seasons. Today, Eckert’s offers year-round programming for all at their farms and Country Store.
For more information, visit www.eckerts.com. Follow on social media @eckertfarms on Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and Pinterest.
