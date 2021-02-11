El Jarochito serving fresh Tex-Mex

With freezing temperatures forecast for the next week and a half, the shortest month on the calendar can sometimes seem like the longest month. It’s why trips south of the border often command high prices from resorts catering to a desperate, so-sick-of-the-snow crowd.

But if you’re short on cash, vacation time or energy, there’s a colorful, popular Mexican restaurant in Bonne Terre that opened just in time to give you a taste of the border close to home for a reasonable price, here in the dead of winter. Its extensive menu caters to carnivores and vegans alike, increasing the likelihood of pleasing everyone in a big group.

El Jarochito (pronounced El Haro-chee-to) offers dining room service and curbside pick-up at 1 SW Main St. Operated by the Ramirez family, it’s open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., except on Friday and Saturday when it stays open an hour later.

Opening a restaurant during a pandemic can be tricky business in an industry that’s already known for its riskiness, but Eli Ramirez said they had been talking about opening their own place for about 10 years, and it was just time to do it. Eli, who grew up in Ballwin, said he was working in De Soto when his brother-in-law, Humberto Hernandez, said he found the perfect location in Bonne Terre.