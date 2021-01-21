Enjoy a winter winery getaway at Chaumette

Many of the units include real wood fireplaces, kitchens or kitchenettes, all have expansive bathrooms, tasteful, provincial décor, high-end mattresses and bedding, and AT&T U-verse U-200 technology with 250 + broadcast channels of which more than 50 are HD, as well as an additional 100 music channels and the functionality to watch 4 channels at once. The internet is high speed and free.

A winter deal is in place through April 1: When you book Friday and Saturday night, you can get Wednesday and Thursday night, or Thursday and Sunday night for free. Villas are available for rent every day of the week, though, and rooms are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before and after each guest's stay.

For the “COVID” time being, the wine-tasting area is closed, masks are required inside the public areas and on the grounds, and everyone must practice social distancing.

But the masks come off and the napkins are on the laps when award-winning Chef Rob Beasley-created meals are served at Grapevine Grill for lunch and dinner. The patio has been specially winterized this year, walled in by clear plastic that still lets diners enjoy the incomparable view of the Saline Creek valley while being warmed by glowing braziers, excellent wine and good conversation.