Enjoy a winter winery getaway at Chaumette

Anyone looking for a getaway, but lacking exotic-vacation time, money or energy can still pack a relaxing, activity-filled long weekend into the months leading up to spring and summer.
Local wineries, like Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, often feature cozy winter deals during the chilly months, such as Chaumette’s “reserve two nights, get two nights free.”
High on the hill at 24345 Route WW, Ste. Genevieve, most people who travel the Route du Vin among the local wineries are already familiar with the French Colonial building that houses the restaurant, shop, banquet room and wine-tastings. They might have visited the chapel, had an excellent lunch or dinner at Grapevine Grill, sampled the award-winning wines or attended an event in the Barrel Room, Barn or Gathering Place.
But the 310 rolling acres also include a variety of villas and suites (from 7- to 1-bedroom), two hiking trails, fishing ponds stocked with bass, bluegill and crappie, and amazing-all-day views of the stark beauty afforded by Missouri’s winter woodlands. When the skies are clear, there’s a dazzling show of constellations at night.
Overnight guests can even bring Rover, depending on the unit they reserve and whether they want to add on the $49 pet fee. The well-appointed suites and villas can be seen and reserved at https://chaumette.com/tour-villages-chaumette/.
Many of the units include real wood fireplaces, kitchens or kitchenettes, all have expansive bathrooms, tasteful, provincial décor, high-end mattresses and bedding, and AT&T U-verse U-200 technology with 250 + broadcast channels of which more than 50 are HD, as well as an additional 100 music channels and the functionality to watch 4 channels at once. The internet is high speed and free.
A winter deal is in place through April 1: When you book Friday and Saturday night, you can get Wednesday and Thursday night, or Thursday and Sunday night for free. Villas are available for rent every day of the week, though, and rooms are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before and after each guest's stay.
For the “COVID” time being, the wine-tasting area is closed, masks are required inside the public areas and on the grounds, and everyone must practice social distancing.
But the masks come off and the napkins are on the laps when award-winning Chef Rob Beasley-created meals are served at Grapevine Grill for lunch and dinner. The patio has been specially winterized this year, walled in by clear plastic that still lets diners enjoy the incomparable view of the Saline Creek valley while being warmed by glowing braziers, excellent wine and good conversation.
Grapevine Grill’s menu changes seasonally, but always seems to feature an homage (or more) to French and Cajun cuisine. The current menu features interesting appetizers, amazing flatbreads, and a variety of entrée options such as:
Beef Bourguignon, a rich red wine and herb braised stew, with pearl onions, roasted potatoes and peas;
Herb Roasted Chicken with creamed spinach, potatoes and romesco sauce;
Crawfish or Shrimp Etouffee featuring a spicy dark roux and the “holy trinity” of onion, pepper and celery, with rice and a green onions garnish.
Moroccan Spiced, Grilled Bone-in Berkshire Pork Chop with roasted potatoes, vegetables and an apple cider and pork jus.
For the less adventurous diners, the menus feature traditional favorites in pastas and steaks.
The winter hours for Grapevine Grill, are Lunch, Thursdays to Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.; Dinner/Carryout Dinner, Thursdays to Saturdays from 5- 8 p.m.
If one’s stay coincides with a night Grapevine Grill is closed, most of the villas are equipped with everything from small kitchenettes to full-fledged kitchens, allowing foodie guests to be inspired by the surroundings and exercise their culinary creativity, as long as they pack along a few groceries.
Between the wine and the food, one might want to burn the extra calories with a march amid the gnarled grapevines that seem to be sleeping in until spring. Chaumette has beautiful hiking trails that are suitable for all levels of skill, interest and energy. The Norton Trail is three miles and covers an extensive portion of the property. The Chardonel Trail is only 1.5 miles and links up with nearby Charleville Brewery.
To find out more information or make reservations for Grapevine Grill or overnight stays, check out chaumette.com or call 573-747-1000.
For more information about Missouri wineries with lodging and winter specials, visit https://missouriwine.org/news/11-missouri-wineries-where-you-can-stay-and-play
