Enjoy holiday classic ‘White Christmas’ at MAC this week

Three sold-out musicals later, and the Mineral Area Fine Arts Theater Department is ready to hopefully complete its fourth.

The cast of “White Christmas” brings a timeless holiday classic to life on the stage of Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater. The event takes place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased at mafinearts.org under the theater productions tab.

MAFAA’s winter production of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” is based on the beloved film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney.

Theater Director Jason Carr said this show has been fun, but challenging.

The cast dealt with intermittent sickness, mostly flu and colds. It seemed at least one cast member was out for a few days at some point.

“During this time of year, everyone has conflicts,” he said. “It’s difficult to make a scene better when people are missing, and someone else is reading their part. But it’s all a part of it though.”

He said the actors have worked hard to get the show ready for their audience.

Lighting and the live band will be incorporated during final practices this week for the show to come to life. That’s when all of the things Carr envisioned when the production was still in the planning phase gets to that magical moment when everything comes together.

Out of the nearly 40 people in the cast, almost all are returning participants who enjoy being part of MAFAA’s theater program and keep returning for future productions.

“There is a lot of talent in this cast,” said he said. “Pay attention to the band, the singing, the dancing, and the acting in this show. There’s bound to be something that is going to give you goosebumps.”

As a theater director, Carr said there are few greater feelings than when all of these things “click” in rehearsal.

He has especially enjoyed the chemistry and camaraderie of everyone involved with “White Christmas.”

“This cast has a pretty special chemistry that shows on and off stage,” he said. “Lots of friends have been made, and theater friendships typically endure the test of time.”

Regarding specific aspects of this musical, Macey Vandiver and Janna Hagerty with MPact Studios have completed all of the choreography.

“They have really done something special, because this show has some incredible dancing,” said Carr.

He explained how only a few of the cast members have dance backgrounds, and the dances are difficult but fun for the cast and audience.

Set construction for this show was limited because of the amount of dancing by a large group.

“The audience will understand scene locations due to some nifty lighting and props,” said Carr. “I wanted to keep it very clean and sleek looking.”

The cast for “White Christmas” includes Michael Cantrell as Bob Wallace; Regan Means as Phil Davis; Beth Francis as Betty Haynes; Destiny Matysik as Judy Haynes; Zabien Gusman as General Henry Waverly; Jennifer Stokes as Martha Watson; Jersey Hagerty as Susan Waverly; Andrew Russell as Ralph Sheldrake; London Miscisin as Rita; Sarah Politte as Rhoda; Sophie Haferkamp as Ezekiel Foster and Snoring Man; Jackson Follis as Mike; Christon Hahn as Tessie/seamstress/Ralph’s secretary; Ashton Dane as Jimmy; Adrianna Penrose as the cigarette girl; Aubry Hancock as Mrs. Snoring Man; Sam Konzelmann as Train Conductor/Scooter/Regency Room Announcer; Olivia Corcoran as Dance Captain; Abby Kahn and Ryley Headey as Assistant Seamstresses; and Henry Konzelmann as Ed Sullivan Announcer.

The ensemble and dancers include Trenton Kelley, Kian Garrity, Penelope Cureton, Olivia Corcoran, Sam Konzelmann, London Miscisin, Adrianna Penrose, Sarah Politte, Payton Miller, Henry Konzelmann, Ryley Heady, Mackenzie Cureton, Claire Francis, Cadence Elders, Hannah Politte, Selah Martin, Konrad Meyer, Katara Corcoran, Taya Watts, Trenton Kelly and Christon Hahn.

The crew includes Jason Carr, director; Annette Gratton, stage manager; Ashlyn Webb, assistant stage manager; Sherry Francis, vocal director; Macey Vandiver, Janna Hagerty and Jersey Hagerty, choreography; Amanda Dement, band leader; Christy Barnes, accompanist; Joshua Politte, lights; Todd Mahaney, sound; Jennifer Stokes, costume mistress; Regan Means, Kylie Womble, Ellie Womble and Beth Francis, costumes; Rose Churchill and Jason Carr, props; Jason Carr and Joshua Politte, light design; Jason Carr, set design; Jason Carr, Rose Churchill and Darrell Cureton, set construction; Jason Carr, Hannah Politte, Sarah Politte and Annette Gratton, set painting; Rachel St. Pierre, Reagan Means and Annette Gratton, artwork; and Janna Hagerty and Jersey Hagerty, giftwrapping specialists.