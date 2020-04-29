Entertaining Terre Du Lac couple host driveway 'Corona-oke'

Their shows started out with about 10 singers but have grown to about 40. That doesn’t include the audience, who come just to watch and dance. Fagin also teaches line dancing at the VFW.

“They say, ‘you’re not just a karaoke host, you guys are entertainers,’” Fagin said. “Maybe because we have been entertainers most of our adult lives, but we just want to make sure everybody has a really good time.”

One of the ways they do this is through kamikaze karaoke, where a singer volunteers to pick a random song from the jar and doesn’t know what song it is until it starts playing. They also get goofy prizes for participating.

“It’s a way for us to make karaoke more fun,” Sadick said. “And to prove that karaoke really is for anybody, whether you know how to sing or whether you don’t.

“Because if the singer does choose a kamikaze song and they don’t know it, we get the audience to help them out just so they have fun being up in front of people.”

Fagin and Sadick haven’t just missed the singing part of their karaoke shows, they also miss their friends.

“It’s like a family. They are all family to us. We get to see them once or twice a week, sometimes three times. Everybody is always so happy to see each other. We hug each other. We know what’s going on in each other’s lives. We just really miss the comradery.”

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

