Entertaining Terre Du Lac couple host driveway 'Corona-oke'

Entertaining is a way of life for Terre Du Lac couple Norma Jean Fagin and Russ Sadick.
So they’re not going to let social distancing stop them.
The Rhapsody Entertainment karaoke hosts/entertainers have taken their show to their driveway to spread a little good cheer in their neighborhood … from a safe distance, of course.
Fagin and Sadick normally host karaoke on Tuesday nights and the first and last Friday nights of the month at the VFW in De Soto. The first Fridays are theme nights. They also do some Saturday shows, as well as hosting occasionally at a few bars. But they cancelled all their shows, starting on March 17.
“When you’re a singer, it’s hard,” Fagin said. “You miss singing. It’s part of you, which is why we did the driveway karaoke.”
So on April 18, after putting a post on Facebook, Fagin and Sadick took advantage of the beautiful weather and set up their equipment outside and put on a show for the neighborhood.
They live on Champs Elysees Drive, so they have many who walk and jog by their house.
“A lot of them were stopping in the median there with their dogs and their kids and listening for a while,” Fagin said.
They even had a few cars stop and watch for a bit.
“We had at least a dozen people stop,” Sadick added. “But that’s not including all the people who drove by and slowed down, rolled down the windows and waved.”
They also broadcasted the performance live on Facebook on their Rhapsody Entertainment page, which they normally do at their regular shows for those who can’t make it.
One of their friends from the VFW even dropped off a quarantine care package including a roll of toilet paper, a bottle of Corona beer, and a thermometer.
After good feedback from some neighbors, they decide to do it again this past Sunday. But this time, they hosted drive-through and walk-through karaoke for others to participate. They encouraged social distancing and a microphone was wiped down with disinfectant after each song.
“We had people dancing in the street; people in cars and golf carts parked up and down the street,” Fagin said.
They plan do it again this weekend and will post updates on their Rhapsody Entertainment Facebook page.
Entertaining is nothing new to Fagin and Sadick, who have been entertaining separately for more than 25 years and together for three and a half years.
Fagin, who was born in St. Louis, performed with the Singing Express in Minnesota, where she grew up.
Sadick, who grew up in upstate New York, has performed shows as Barry Manilow for more than two decades. He started doing look-alike performances in California, then started a tribute band, A Night at the Copa, when he moved to Arizona.
“He looks very much like Barry Manilow should look now,” Fagin said. “In his younger days, in fact, he did pass for Barry Manilow. He got mistaken for him several times, even by Lionel Richie himself.”
He’s traveled all over appearances and has even been on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, the Sally Jessy Raphael Show, and Arsenio Hall.
“He even did a movie that was a spoof of Manilow,” Fagin added. “However, Manilow and his team put the kibosh on it before it came out. He thought Russ looked too much like him.”
Sadick has also been a radio DJ and announcer and has done commercials and voice-over work.
“Norma Jean is like the brains of Rhapsody, and I’m the voice,” Sadick said.
Fagin started Rhapsody Entertainment with a friend about four and a half years ago in Arizona, which is where the couple met. They have been together for three and a half years.
They got married and moved to Missouri to be closer to family about two and a half years ago and have been hosting karaoke in the area for two of those years.
Their shows started out with about 10 singers but have grown to about 40. That doesn’t include the audience, who come just to watch and dance. Fagin also teaches line dancing at the VFW.
“They say, ‘you’re not just a karaoke host, you guys are entertainers,’” Fagin said. “Maybe because we have been entertainers most of our adult lives, but we just want to make sure everybody has a really good time.”
One of the ways they do this is through kamikaze karaoke, where a singer volunteers to pick a random song from the jar and doesn’t know what song it is until it starts playing. They also get goofy prizes for participating.
“It’s a way for us to make karaoke more fun,” Sadick said. “And to prove that karaoke really is for anybody, whether you know how to sing or whether you don’t.
“Because if the singer does choose a kamikaze song and they don’t know it, we get the audience to help them out just so they have fun being up in front of people.”
Fagin and Sadick haven’t just missed the singing part of their karaoke shows, they also miss their friends.
“It’s like a family. They are all family to us. We get to see them once or twice a week, sometimes three times. Everybody is always so happy to see each other. We hug each other. We know what’s going on in each other’s lives. We just really miss the comradery.”
