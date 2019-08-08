There are some very interesting facts about the number nine.
The sum of the digits of any multiple of nine is equal to nine, for example 18 (1+8=9). In addition, when we want to look good we “dress to the nines.”
In the Lead Belt area, the number nine has become synonymous with coffee, which can be found at No. 9 Coffee Company in Leadington.
Owners of the shop Alan and Toni LaBrot are lifelong residents of the Mineral Area. No. 9 Coffee was opened in November of 2017.
Toni said that Alan has always loved coffee and she has always loved baking things, especially pastries, muffins, etc. so the coffee shop was a no-brainer for the couple.
“I never realized it until we went to learn how to make coffee at some classes, but coffee making is actually fun and creative. You can do so many different things with so many types of coffee drinks,” said Toni.
The No. 9 comes from the name of the St. Joe Lead Company’s “No. 9 Shaft” which was located near the business in Leadington.
“I believe it was located over behind KFC somewhere,” said Toni.
No. 9 Coffee Co. features several activities. One of their newest things has been “Poetry Night." The next poetry night is scheduled for Aug. 16 from 6-8 p.m. In addition, the venue offers an open Bible study on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
“We have painting classes, live music, plenty of board games, chess,” said Toni. “We have a piano, guitar, and other instruments and we love for people just to stop by and play.”
The LaBrots consider themselves a Christian business and encourage safe, clean, and fun entertainment for children, teens, and adults. The business features free WiFi and many areas for customers to simply “hang out,” converse, or meet. On display are local artwork, crafts and books.
Toni said that in the future they are looking at doing some outdoor activities – perhaps an outdoor concert. In addition, they are considering an outdoor courtyard with a fire pit as “God and finances will allow.”
No. 9 is located at 30 Woodlawn Drive in Leadington just behind Pharmax Pharmacy. Their hours are 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Customers can visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/No.9CoffeeCo or call 573-327-9975 to inquire about products or to book an event.
