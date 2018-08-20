Subscribe for 17¢ / day
County owed for prisoner care
An inmate at the Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre died Saturday.

According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Corrections, Bryan Maguire, 55, was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and armed criminal action from Franklin County. He was received into the Department of Corrections in December of 2009.

He was pronounced dead at 5:13 p.m. Saturday. An autopsy will be performed. 

